The late Reece takes wickets as Sussex builds lead
Luis Reece claimed two late wickets on day two as Sussex built a lead at The County Ground.
A century after Cheteshwar, Pujara led a Sussex batting display on the second day of the Vitality County Championship Division Two match against Derbyshire.
The Indian maestro scored an unbeaten 104, while Tom Haines, Tom Alsop and James Coles all made half-centuries as Sussex closed on 357 for 5, a lead of 111.
Sussex's position would have been even better had Luis Reece had two late wickets to keep Derbyshire in the match.
The home side had earlier taken their first innings to 246 thanks to a career-best 47 from Blair Tickner, who shared a ninth-wicket stand of 68 with Jack Morley, before Coles took 2 for 6 with his left-arm spin to wrap up the match. innings.
The cloud cover of the first day was replaced by patches of blue sky, making batting a more comfortable proposition and Tickner and Morley took advantage.
Tickner pulled an Ollie Robinson no ball to the ropes and there was more frustration for the pace bowler when Tom Clark laid down a difficult low chance at second slip with Morley on six.
The pair completed a 50 stand from 75 balls and Tickner was in sight of a maiden first-class half-century when he made space to force Coles and was bowled by a faster ball.
Morley had played the supporting role and shown good defending, but with Tickner gone he became more expansive and came down the field to send Jack Carson long on for six.
Derbyshire were closing in when Morley again used his feet to force Coles through the offside, but he missed the ball and was stunned.
Although their score was higher than seemed likely when the eighth wicket fell at 163, early wickets were needed to put pressure on Sussex and Daryn Dupavillon obliged in his second over.
The South African fast bowler slid one back in from outside off to bowl Clark, but the bowling was too inconsistent and Haines pounced on anything slightly offline.
He reached his 50, which came from just 38 balls in the first over after lunch, and the score with Alsop was worth 90 when he played with the aim of cutting off a ball that was too close to him for the strike.
The sight of Pujara walking out to bat on a ground where he made a double century two years ago was ominous from a Derbyshire point of view and he soon worked the ball around with calm assurance.
Alsop reached his 50 with successive fours off Luis Reece, but two overs before tea he tried to work Anuj Dal through midwicket and was lbw.
At the break Sussex were 50 down and with Coles playing positively from the start they started to get a grip on the match in the evening session.
Coles launched Morley for six long stretches before Pujara reached 50 from 74 balls, the same number Coles needed to complete his when he pulled Zak Chappell to the fine leg boundary.
The partnership was worth 141 when Coles Reece drove from low to middle and after Pujara hit David Lloyd to the cover boundary for his 10th four to complete a century off 158 balls, Reece bowled John Simpson with one that went straight.
Derbyshire claimed the new ball before time but Pujara and Jack Carson held firm to ensure it was the visitors' day.
Derbyshire captain David Lloyd said: “I think we bowled better and better as the day went on, after a bit of a leaky start, the way the boys ran in and the effort they showed was quite good. On another day we could have potentially had seven of them.
“I think the spirit was there, we could have easily dropped our heads after the start we had but the boys fought hard to drag this back on a pretty good wicket on day two. All in all it was a tough demolition day.”
