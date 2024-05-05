Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: NFL sleepers, breakouts, busts by top model predicting Samuel's bad year
The NFL schedule is released in May, but with rosters taking shape following the NFL Draft and NFL Free Agency, owners are hard at work to begin preparing for the 2024 Fantasy Football draft. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been one of the most versatile offensive weapons since entering the league in 2017. He proves that again with the 49ers after dealing with injury problems towards the end of his time with the Panthers. Since being traded to San Francisco, McCaffrey has amassed 3,233 scrimmage yards, scored 31 touchdowns in 27 games and is the runaway favorite to top the 2024 Fantasy Football RB rankings. If you don't have the No. 1 pick or can't keep McCaffrey, who else should you target in the 2024 Fantasy Football Goalkeeper Rankings and 2024 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings?
With a reliable set of live updated 2024 Fantasy Football Rankings, you can identify potential 2024 Fantasy Football Sleepers, 2024 Fantasy Football Breakouts and 2024 Fantasy Football Busts to ensure you get maximum value from all your 2024 Fantasy Football -choices. Before you set your 2024 Fantasy Football draft strategy, Be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers wide receiver Rachaad White was dramatically undervalued. White averaged coming off the board in the seventh round in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse and delivered significantly more value than expected, finishing fourth at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns, while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver. Anyone who followed the model's advice scored every week and started running back in the middle rounds.
The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy Football tips, identifying AJ Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it has also been referred to as Fantasy Football Sleepers of the past, such as Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who counted on players like that had a chance to win the national title.
The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in rankings. The 2024 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings and 2024 Fantasy Football Standard Projections are updated multiple times a day, so you always get the best Fantasy Football advice.
Now SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released the latest 2024 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.Head over to SportsLine now to see them.
Top 2024 Fantasy Football Sleepers
One of the 2024 Fantasy Football sleepers the model predicts: Chargers running back JK Dobbins. Despite injuries during his first two seasons, Dobbins produced 1,487 scrimmage yards and 12 total touchdowns on 251 touches and averaged a whopping 5.9 yards per attempt. Unfortunately, the injury plagued him again in 2023, playing just one game before a torn Achilles ended his season.
However, the fact remains that Dobbins remains one of the most productive backs in the NFL on a per-touch basis and he will get another opportunity to lead a backfield with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. The model ranks him as a top player. -20 running back for the upcoming season.Check out more Fantasy Football Sleepers 2024 here.
Top 2024 Fantasy Football Breakouts
The model also projects Bears quarterback Caleb Williams as one of the 2024 Fantasy Football breakouts. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is the 17th quarterback to come off the board according to early Fantasy Football ADP data, but the rookie is widely considered one of the best quarterback prospects of the past decade and he's walking into a great position. as a rookie in Chicago.
The Bears are coming off a 7-10 season in which they won five of their last eight games and made big moves throughout the offseason to ensure Williams would be surrounded by dynamic talent at skill positions. DJ Moore and Cole Kmet are both back after their career years, adding Keenan Allen via trade, Rome Odunze during the NFL draft and D'Andre Swift in free agency. That's a big reason why the model ranks Williams as the No. 13 fantasy football quarterback, putting him ahead of Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa.Check out more 2024 Fantasy Football Breakouts here.
Top 2024 Fantasy Football Busts
What Players Should Avoid, the Model lists Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen as one of the Fantasy Football Busts of 2024. After years of struggling offensively, it's hard for Bears fans to wrap their heads around the embarrassment of riches they have offensively , but that's the position they're in. Caleb Williams will have the No. 1 overall pick with Allen, DJ Moore and rookie Rome Odunze , Cole Kmet and D'Andre Swift at his disposal in what could be a dynamic Chicago offense.
Allen is still at the top of his game, as evidenced by his 108 catches for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games last season. However, there will only be so many targets to bypass and he could be the odd man out in certain situations. He's in the final year of his contract, prefers to work off the court, and Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has a long history of using two tight ends. Those are all big reasons why the model ranks Allen as WR19 after he finished WR8 in 2023.See more 2024 Fantasy Football Busts here
How to Find Proven 2024 Fantasy Football Football Rankings
SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprise quarterback you wouldn't even consider taking in the middle rounds of the 2024 Fantasy Football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option, ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers.You can see who it is and the 2023 Fantasy Football rankings for each player only on SportsLine.
So which 2024 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last yearAnd invent.
