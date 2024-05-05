Breaking barriers in table tennis contributes to the rise of sporting events in the Middle East

DUBAI: On and off the pitch, La Liga's ties with Saudi Arabian football are growing.

In early March, the La Liga FC Futures U14 tournament was held at the Mahd Sports Academy in Riyadh and won by Spanish club Villarreal.

The competition was organized in collaboration with the Kingdom's Ministry of Sports and 12 teams took part, including eight EA Sports La Liga teams Barcelona, ​​​​Cadiz, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Villarreal, Real Betis and Osasuna, as well as AS Roma from Italy, Portugal. SL Benfica, Olympique de Marseille from France and Saudi Arabia own the Mahd Academy.

Just last week, Barcelona-based Espanyol became the latest Spanish club to welcome a delegation from the Saudi Future Falcons programme, with the team from the Kingdom beating the La Liga reserve team 3-2 at Dani Jarque Sports City.

There have been several other collaborations and Maite Ventura, La Liga's director for the Middle East and North Africa, says more projects will come to fruition in the coming months and years, all part of La Liga's mission to grow your brand.

Our goal in the case of Saudi Arabia is about understanding that the popularity of La Liga and the popularity of football in Saudi Arabia is huge, Ventura told Arab News at La Liga headquarters in Dubai. I think more than 80 percent of the population follows football, so we wanted to be there. It is one of the most important countries in the region, so for us it was very important to be there.

We don't want to be there alone with a small project, she added. We have a lot of different projects there, with the General Entertainment Authority, with the Ministry of Sports, and (recently) we celebrated FC Futures in Riyadh, which Villarreal won. We want to know in which countries we have La Liga fans.

Off the pitch, other ventures include the opening of themed bar and restaurant LaLiga TwentyNine and the world's largest football museum, Legends, both in Riyadh in partnership with Saudi events company SELA and the GEA.

So this is our mission there, it's about connecting with all the fans and working with the key institutions there, Ventura said. We want to be there, and we don't just want to do FC Futures there, we want to be there for a long time, and we want to be there for our fans.

When the La Ligas office in Dubai opened in 2014, it became the first ever office outside Madrid, with an urgent mission to spread the Spanish league's brand.

Our president, Javier Tebas, understood that the limit was the population in Spain, so the only way to keep growing was to go beyond our borders.

Dubai was seen as the ideal strategic location from which the operation would be carried out in the rest of the region.

This is not only the 10th anniversary of the Dubai office, but (of) the international expansion strategy, Ventura said. It has been a long journey, but working in the MENA region, where football is the number one sport and where La Liga is the most consumed competition, has been a joy.

Regionally, Real Madrid and Barcelona have enjoyed huge support in the Middle East for decades, while others such as Atletico Madrid, Athletic Bilbao and Valencia have also built up large followings. The mission of La Ligas is not only to promote the collective brand, but also the individual clubs among the Arabic-speaking public.

We do this in several areas, says Ventura. From a data perspective, we work with around 12 clubs from La Liga, we manage their Arabic social media accounts, we create a weekly content plan so they can connect with their own fans.

The clubs have also understood that their fans are not only in Spain, Valencia, Seville or Vigo, but also in Cairo, Dubai or Jeddah, she said. So this clicked in their minds, and over the last four to five years the clubs have changed their strategy to go abroad and connect with their fans. For us, we started in 2013 with just three people. And right now we have almost twenty people working just for the MENA region in eight different countries.

In addition to strategic projects in Saudi Arabia, La Liga also has representatives in Qatar, Morocco, Egypt and Iraq.

At the moment we have three people fully based in Baghdad because we have a very interesting project with the Football Association there, Ventura said. Ultimately, our way of doing this is always to be here physically on the ground, to understand who our fans are, how they consume our product, how they like it, and this allows us to understand this market information and to have. and to go to the clubs to help them understand how this works.

Being in Morocco is not the same as being in Dubai or Baghdad, for example. Our mission is basically to increase the brand value and the value of the TV rights to reach different audiences and profiles, and of course to generate business opportunities for La Liga and the clubs.

In 2022, La Liga and Dubai-based media multinational Galaxy Racer signed a 15-year joint venture to promote the league's brand in the MENA region and the Indian subcontinent.

We fully believe that (for La Liga) to penetrate any market, we must go hand in hand with a partner. It doesn't matter whether it's a local government, football federation, local league or club. We are here to connect with the fans, to connect with the people who love football in each of the countries. So it's not like we're in Dubai and we're managing everything from here. In the case of Iraq, we have a strategic agreement with the football association there. We are working with them to transform the local league, the Iraqi Stars League.

The highest number of users from the region registered on the La Ligas app are from Iraq, Ventura revealed, and technology and artificial intelligence are ways in which Spanish clubs will reach fans, as well as, in the case of Sevilla and Deportivo Alaves. to name two, to gain an edge in scouting and player recruitment.

We (La Liga) have worked very hard to strengthen the brand of each of the clubs, Ventura said. Because the clubs are not solely dependent on their players if one player leaves, the club must remain strong. So these are obviously very important lessons that we have been working on over the last ten years. First it was the international strategy, they understood this, and right now, for example, they are working a lot in the field of technology, and AI is certainly going to play a key role in La Liga, not only in this region, but worldwide in the coming years. .

Each of the clubs has its own approach, according to Ventura. Some of them have very strong basic systems. Some of them are very much involved in technology. Each of them specializes in (ways) to enter the market. It's not the same from one club to another, and they have understood this in the right way.

Ventura expects more partnerships to be signed in 2024 and beyond.

Last year it was very important because we were working with a Galaxy Racer, she said. In the MENA region, 50 percent of the population is under the age of 30. We are very focused on connecting with the youngest generations, mainly Millennials and Gen Z populations. That's why we started producing a lot of local content from this season onwards. This means that here we create content in Arabic for our Arabic fans. We currently have a very strong strategy. We just launched La Liga's first Arabic podcast, it's called Vamos La Liga.

She continued: We expected big numbers, but the feedback has been great. We had more than five million views on the second episode with (renowned journalist) Achraf Ben Ayad.

Ventura says the episode was one of the most consumed pieces of content ever produced by La Liga's global accounts.

The experience has been great, and we will continue to increase the (amount of) local content, and we work with a lot of content creators. There will be some very big names coming to this podcast soon, she added. We are very focused on producing local content, and by that I mean everything will be in Arabic, and with people from the region. So the experience was great.

We're also making documentaries, we're producing other types of programs and everything will be rolled out in the coming months, so it's very exciting.