Edward Waters secures spot in 2024 Cricket SIAC Baseball Championship final after shutout win, Albany State advances semi-final
GAME 11 | (3) EDWARD WATERSVS. (4) SAVANNAH STATE
No. 3 Edward Waters (28-18, 21-11 SIAC) posted a dominant 9-0 shutout against No. 4 Savannah State (29-13, 21-12 SIAC) on Saturday.
Tensions were rising on the field, with zero runs scored in the first two innings, but a decisive third inning would Frank Cowart homer to left field, driving in two runs.
Savannah State suffered significant hardships at bat with two flyouts and one foul ball in the top of the fourth. Freshman pitcher Brevin Smith would highlight the team's comeback, striking out Edward Waters Leonel Garcia, Caden Hutchinson And Erickson Matos.
The Florida Tigers took the sixth inning, taking advantage of Savannah States' mistakes and extending their lead to 6-0.
A Caden Hutchinson double and a two-RBI single from Dave Mitchum would widen the gap after a scoreless seventh inning, with Mitchum driving in Cowart and Matos.
Notable performances include Edward Waters' pitching styles and defensive efforts, which contributed significantly to the shutout.
With the win, Edward Waters advances to the championship, facing the winner of Game 13.
GAME 12 | (1) ALBANY STATES. (2) SPRING HILL
When. 1 Albany State (35-10, 30-3 SIAC). 2 Spring Hill (39-19, 25-7 SIAC) Saturday at Albany State University's West Campus Complex.
Junior infielder/outfielder Jack Taylor recorded a double to left center, driving in year two So Benoit to mark the Badgers' early lead.
The teams would remain scoreless for a second and third inning.
Albany State's response in the fourth inning, led by Emory Stephens, Dominic Rutigliano, Zane RossAndLuke Addisoncontributed multiple runs and built the Golden Rams' lead.
Strategic pitching changes on both sides highlighted the game as the teams executed their defensive strategies.
Spring hills Lucas Baker (5.68 ERA) would take the mound Miles Justin (4.26 ERA) in the eighth inning, while Albany States would replace Luke Addison (2.75 ERA) junior Gercal Reyes (2.53 ERA) in the top of the ninth.
The Badgers' strong start would disappear in later innings, as Benoit and Seth Williams would fail to capitalize on previous gains.
The fierce competition would keep both teams from scoring in the final inning.
The Golden Rams advance to the thirteenth game of the tournament and will face No. 4 Savannah State (29-13, 21-12 SIAC).
The 2024 Cricket SIAC Baseball Championship tournament continues tomorrow, with the remaining semifinals beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Visit the championship web page and follow the SIACFacebook,InstagramAndX (formerly known as Twitter) for updates!
About the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC)
The SIAC is an NCAA athletic conference composed primarily of historically black colleges and universities headquartered in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. The SIAC includes 15 member institutions (Albany State University, Allen University, Benedict College, Central State University, Clark Atlanta University, Edward Waters University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Lane College, LeMoyne-Owen College, Miles College, Morehouse College, Savannah State University, Spring Hill College and Tuskegee University), which are located within a contiguous footprint of seven states (Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio). The SIAC sponsors seven men's and six women's sports and is a proud member of the NCAA Division II. For more information, visit www.thesiac.com.
