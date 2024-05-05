How to watch USA vs. Canada (5/5/2024): IIHF Men's Hockey Gold Medal Game Today





ESPOO, Finland Hockey's greatest rivalry will once again take center stage as the United States takes on Canada the 2024 IIHF U-18 Men's Hockey Championship. The match takes place today, Sunday May 5, at the Metro Arena in Espoo, Finland. The Gold Medal game is available for free on multiple streaming services. What: 2024 IIHF U-18 Men's Hockey Championship USA vs. Canada When: Sunday May 5, 2024 Time: 11:00 AM Eastern (6:00 PM Eastern European Time) Where: MetroArena | Espoo, Finland Channels: NHL Network, TSN Best Streaming Options: Fubo (free trial), DirectTV stream (free trial) and Sling TV (half discount first month) Cable channel finder: AT&T U-vers, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimal/Altice, Cox, Direct TV, Dish, Verizon Fios The matchup is a highly anticipated showdown as both teams are undefeated in six games and have crushed their opponents. Team USA, last year's champions, enter the match with a goal difference of +35, while Canada comes in at +29. Both teams have scored more than 40 goals. It would be Canada's first U-18 title since 2021. How did these teams get here? The United States defeated Slovakia 7-2 in the semifinals, while Canada topped Sweden 5-4. Team USA shutout Switzerland 4-0, while Canada defeated Latvia 4-0. How to watch the IIHF Men's Hockey Championship Gold-Medal Game The event will air live at 11 a.m. on the NHL Network in the United States and on TSN in Canada. (6:00 PM Eastern European Time) Fans who don't have cable can still watch the game using streaming options like Fubo And DirectTV stream, both of which offer a free trial. You can cancel before the end of the free trial period to avoid being charged. Sling TV also has a promotional discount for new customers. Who are the American players to watch? James Hagens was sensational throughout the tournament, with nine goals and thirteen assists, good for 22 points. He is the U-18 singles scoring leader for Worlds. He never scored as many as three points in any game. The dual-threat playmaker is the backbone of the American attack. He is eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft. Cole Hutson, the all-time leading scorer in the history of the USA Hockey National Development Team Program, is sure to cause chaos. Hutson is eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft. Ethan Mitchell and Oliver Carlson has led a potent defensive front. They are weapons on the other side of the puck, which makes for difficult coverage. Stout goalkeeper Carter Reynolds will man the net. Canada can score, but it won't be easy with Reynolds at guard. Who are the Canadian players to watch? Gavin McKenna holds the Canadian single-tournament scoring record with seven goals, nine assists and 16 points. McKenna's speed and precision set him apart from the rest. He is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft. Through two Worlds tournaments, Martone Porter made history, becoming Canada's career scoring leader with 22 points, surpassing Connor Bedard's previous mark of 21. He enters Sunday with five goals, 11 assists and 16 points. He is eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft. Liam Thompson, Connor Lawson and Lucas Tremblay are part of a strong top line. The attackers have together achieved 30 points in the tournament. Their play will be crucial for the Canadiens. Nolan Dubois gets to patrol the net for Canada. It will be a dynamic wall for the United States to navigate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleveland.com/tv/2024/05/how-to-watch-usa-vs-canada-552024-iihf-mens-hockey-gold-medal-game-today.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos