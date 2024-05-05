No. 10 Women's Golf Preview: NCAA Bermuda Run Regional





When:Monday May 6 to Wednesday May 8 Where:Bermuda Run Country Club (Bermuda Run, NC) Course information:6,297 yards, Par 72 Live stats:Gulf state Texas lineup Cindy Hzu (So ​​average 72.50) Farah O'Keefe (Fr., 70.48 avg.) Lauren Kim (Fr., 71.39 avg.) Angela Heo (So ​​73.33 on average) Selina Liao (Fr., 73.25 avg.) Format:18 holes competition every day. From the regional competition, 30 teams and six individuals will advance to the national championship, played May 17-22 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, and hosted by the University of Texas. The top five teams and best individual players from each regional site will advance to the NCAA Championship field in California. The Field (clippd rankings):The following are the competing teams in order of seeding. No. 3 Wake Forest, No. 10 Texas, No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 22 Mississippi State, No. 27 UCF, No. 34 South Florida, No. 39 Tennessee, No. 45 Oregon State, No. 51 North Texas , No. 94 Delaware, No. 123 Charleston Southern and No. 170 Navy. Overview of the 2023-2024 season:The Longhorns started the spring with a T1 finish at the Therese Hession Regional Challenge in Palos Verdes, California. They posted match play victories over then No. 5 USC, No. 10 Florida and No. 24 Arizona State. At the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, freshman Farah O'Keefe earned the com-medal distinction. In the fall, Texas finished second at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, where freshman Lauren Kim earned the medalist honors. Both O'Keefe and Kim earned Big 12 All-Tournament Team honors as they both finished T3 at the Big 12 Championship. O'Keefe and Kim competed in the August National Women's Amateur earlier this month. The Longhorns finished in sixth place to open the season at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate in a field that included nine of the top thirteen teams in the rankings at the time. O'Keefe finished T5 in her first collegiate event. The Longhorns won the Big 12 Championship by 12 strokes, claiming their fifth title in the last seven seasons and their eighth overall. O'Keefe and Kim earned spots on the Big 12 All-Tournament team with T3 finishes.

