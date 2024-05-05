Michigan women advance in NCAA tennis; UM, our MSU has been cordoned off





Ann Arbor The third-ranked Michigan women's tennis team has a big goal for the postseason and took the first step toward achieving it with a program-record 27th win. Michigan (27-3) made quick work of Chicago State, 4-0, its 19th straight win, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at the Wolverines Varsity Tennis Center. The Wolverines face Notre Dame, which won a tough 4-3 game against Xavier, on Sunday at 1 p.m. We don't take anyone for granted, Michigan coach Ronni Bernstein said. It was what we hoped it would be. The Wolverines opened with a 1-0 lead after a doubles match, with Lily Jones and Julia Fliegner winning 6-1 on the third court, and Jaedan Brown and Kari Miller taking the lead with a 6-2 win on the top court. They were efficient in singles, winning the first sets on all six courts, four of which were 6-0. Freshman Piper Charney gave Michigan its second point, winning a 17th straight singles match, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5 singles. Fliegner, at No. 2 singles, made it 3-0 with a 6-0, 6-0 win. Miller, who played on the Supreme Court and was ranked fifth nationally, gave Michigan the match with a 6-0, 6-0 win, her ninth in a row. Michigan's record of 26 wins in the previous season was set in 2015, and the 19-game winning streak is the second-longest in program history. The Wolverines won 20 in a row during the 2015 season. The Wolverines were able to get off the track quickly to rest for Sunday's second round. Notre Dame, which played in the earlier match on Saturday, came back from an 0-1 deficit after a doubles match to take a 3-1 lead in the singles match. Xavier tied the score at 3-3, but Julia Andreach earned her 20th win of the season with a 6-7 (8), 6-2, 7-5 win. If Michigan beats Notre Dame, it will host a Sweet 16 game next Saturday. These guys have very high goals, and it can be over in the blink of an eye, Bernstein said of her team maintaining focus. We have to go out there and compete and be ready. There will be difficult moments and you have to be able to get through them. They want it. MSU, UM men eliminated The Michigan State men's tennis team, which earned the program's first NCAA Tournament victory, lost 4-0 in the second round Saturday to Harvard, the regional host and co-Ivy League champion. Michigan also lost in the second round 4-2 to Ivy co-champion and host Columbia. But players from both schools will compete in the individual NCAA tournament this month. MSU's Ozan Baris, a sophomore and the Big Ten Player of the Year, will play singles for the second straight year, teaming with Ronald Hohmann III, making his third appearance. Baris and Max Sheldon will also play doubles. For Michigan, senior Gavin Young will play singles for the second year in a row. Young and Jacob Bickersteth play in the doubles tournament. [email protected] @chengelis

