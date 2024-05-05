Hubert Lawrence was remembered as a humble professional who pursued excellence





Kaream Lawrence, Hubert Lawrence's cousin, is supported by Clare Miller on Saturday during the Mass of the Resurrection in honor of the late athletics expert's life at the Cathedral of St. Jago de la Vega in the Spanish city of St. Catherine. Marcia Jones is on the left. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

SPORTS journalist Hubert Lawrence was remembered on Saturday as a humble man, despite his large presence, and a professional who not only acquired knowledge but also relentlessly pursued excellence. The dominant thought [at this service] It must be that he was a man who perfected his craft by devoting his time and effort to refining his abilities and expertise in his chosen field, Sports Minister Olivia Babsy Grange told the large number of Jamaicans attending the Mass of attended the Resurrection to honor the life of the highly respected athletics analyst at the Cathedral of St Jago de la Vega in the Spanish city of St Catherine. He went further than just acquiring knowledge; he relentlessly pursued excellence. Hubert brought the world of athletics to life through his fascinating texts and commentary. His ability to present insightful analysis and craft a compelling story was without challenge, Grange said of the man whose sudden death on February 23, 2024 shocked the country and the global athletics community. We must honor his legacy by continuing his work, so I call on the generation of sports journalists and analysts who follow Hubert to let his work be a constant reminder of how good you can become when you serve your readership, your listenership and your viewing audience , Grange said She reiterated a call she made several years ago, after the death of Gleaner journalist Gelnroy Sinclair, for the restoration of a Sports Journalists Association of Jamaica, and in a final greeting to Lawrence said: Hubert, yours was more than a golden medal achievement. Rest in peace my friend. Lawrence's cousin, Kaream Lawrence, described his uncle as a humble man who never bragged to me about his achievements, even though he could have. He had such a great presence, not an intimidating presence, but a presence of warmth and kindness, Kaream said. My uncle always put others before himself, and he gave his life to his family and his country. He was the strongest man I knew; he never turned away from adversity. He is a man who has experienced tragedy time and time again, but you never saw it in his appearance or his behavior. He did not allow tragedy and death [or] sadness to overcome him, Kaream said. Michael Grant, a classmate of the athletics guru, recalled their days at St Jago High playing table tennis. He became a mainstay on the school team, Grant said of his friend. I could easily find him where table tennis was played in Spanish Town, at St Jago, the fire station, the Ensom City Community Center, or at the homes of classmates, Grant told the council. We spent thousands of hours practicing over the years, and even though I was the one who made the junior and senior national teams, I always took the time to connect with him through sports, he said. Lawrence, who died at his home in St Catherine, was 63 years old. He was buried at Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in St Catherine.

