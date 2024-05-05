Softball deserves a tie as the season finale is cut short due to weather





Next game: vs. Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament 7-5-2024 | Be able to. 07 (Tue) vs Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament CONWAY, Ark. In what may have been the longest game in program history, the Bellarmine University softball team ended its season with a 1-1 tie against Central Arkansas on Saturday afternoon. The tie moves the Knights to 13-32-1 on the season and 5-17-1 in Atlantic Sun Conference play. On the other hand, the Bears go 24-25-1 overall and 15-7-1 in ASUN action. Freshmen Brooke Shewmaker kicked off the noon ET game with a walk before the Knights fell in order. In the bottom half of the inning, the game had a very brief rain delay before lightning struck and the action was halted for an hour. Once play resumed, Central Arkansas made quick work and scored the first run of the game, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Knights couldn't get much going offensively until the fifth inning. Junior Kayla Bauer started the frame with a leadoff single to left, forcing UCA to make a pitching change. After the substitution, Shewmaker scored his own single for junior Harlie Bickett hit a grounder, putting both runners in scoring position. In stepped junior Chloe Collins who delivered an RBI ground out to tie the game at 1-1 before another lightning stoppage took Bellarmine's momentum. After a long interruption of two and a half hours, the game resumed. The Knights were still at the plate with two outs and a runner on, but were unable to score. With the game still tied at 1-1, Bellarmine got through the top of the seventh inning before the game was stopped in the middle of Central Arkansas' at-bat due to the Knights' drop-dead travel time of 5:30 PM ET, ending the game in a 1- 1 draw. In what was supposed to be a regular season doubleheader, the Knights' season was cut short as game two was canceled.

