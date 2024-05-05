Islanders News: Not satisfied, but…





The day of the breakup was a bit of a gut feeling, but perhaps there were indications that at least some changes were coming for the New York Islanders. We will see. Islanders news Lou: Obviously when you look at the roster, there are some younger players coming in that are going to demand more ice time. And we will make whatever changes are necessary to get better. Are we happy where we are? Absolutely not. [Post]

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin: Both want to stay… but does Lou? [Newsday | Post | AM NY]

Staple: Lamoriello's most telling comment was this: We love loyalty. But it cannot hinder progress. However, the quote from Lou that perhaps stood out all summer, even though it had to do with the arrival of Patrick Roy as coach, was: I couldn't be more pleased with where we are right now. [Athletic]

Brooks: Lou has to sacrifice a key piece to adapt to today's NHL. Considering all the NTCs and big contracts, he says you're trading Brock Nelson. [Post]

The divorce day coverage also noted that Ilya Sorokin acknowledged his difficult season and determination to return to work. [Newsday | Post]

One thing the Isles can look forward to is a notoriously tough training camp with Roy at the helm. [Newsday] Elsewhere The pairings for the second round are not completely fixed yet, but they will start today anyway. The Smurfs and Hurricanes kick off Game 1 in the Series That Does Not Exist this afternoon, while Vegas and Dallas square off in Game 7 tonight. The Leafs were eliminated again, and in cruel (teehee) fashion: they finally broke the 0-0 scoreline to gain a 1-0 third-period lead in Game 7, but the Bruins tied the score and I didn't win very early. Has the Shana Plan finally expired? [Athletic]

David Pastrnak, who scored the OT winner with a brilliant move after picking up a perfect dump-in bank from the corner boards, responded like a champ to Jim Montgomery publicly calling on him to do more. [NHL] Seriously, this move is perfection, deftly executed: Pastrnak blasted past Leafs whipping boy and My Father Said I Could Play man Mitch Marner, so you know Leafs Nation is crucifying him today. An image that says more than a thousand words at the top of this photo: Break up the Leafs core. #91 disagrees: Were right There, said the captain. I mean, it's a very small difference. [Sportsnet]

Adin Hill is expected to start Game 7 for Vegas after the shutout in Game 6. [NHL]

Keep an eye on potential drama in Pittsburgh, where Kyle Dubas says after two weeks he and Mike Sullivan agree it's best to let assistant Todd Reirden go. In short, no one believes Sullivan supported this. [Athletic]

Your Selke finalists: Barkov, Matthews and Staal. [NHL]

