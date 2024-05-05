16 MLAX Drops ILT Finals to Princeton, 18-11





ITHACA, NY The University of Pennsylvania's nationally ranked men's lacrosse team fell 18-11 in the finals of the 2024 Ivy League Tournament to second-seeded Princeton on Sunday afternoon at Schoellkopf Field. The Tigers captured their second straight Ivy League tournament title after five unanswered goals from the final thirteen seconds of the third to the final whistle of the game. Ben Smith led #16 Penn's offense in the tournament, scoring seven goals between the two games, including four against the Tigers. Senior Cam Rubin also scored a first-half hat-trick during the outing. Senior goalkeeper Emmet Caroll stayed strong at the crease for the entire 60 minutes, making 20 saves on the season. How it happened Princeton opened the tournament final with a fast offensive pace, going on a three-goal run that left the Quakers off the board until Rubin answered with 6:04 left of the first. The Tigers added an extra goal in the quarter, but Griffin Scane And Tynan Walsh scored back-to-back goals to cut the lead to 4-3 after the first 15 minutes. The Tigers' Tommy Barnards opened the second with two straight man-up goals, extending the lead to three early in the quarter. Freshmen Leo Hofman retaliated less than 20 seconds later with its third score of the postseason to cut the deficit, but Princeton answered with a pair more goals to lead 8–4 with less than seven minutes left of the first half. The Red and Blue's offense provided a three-goal spark heading into halftime, with senior Rubin starting the run with his 30th goal of the season on a feed from James Shipley .Junior Smith scored an unassisted goal with 53 seconds left, and Rubin followed 21 seconds later with his third goal of the game and the tournament final, bringing the Quakers within one at 8–7, ending came to the second. The second-seeded Tigers didn't let up their pace coming out of the break, scoring three straight goals again to lead 11-7 with 11:59 on the clock. Freshman Hoffman found Smith deep in the offensive zone after Princeton's third goal and threw the ball to Smith, who knocked it to goaltender Michael Gianforcaro to end the point. Finally, a Penn penalty allowed Chad Palumbo to push the lead back to four with 9:54 left in the quarter. Forward Smith took advantage of a Princeton blunder 26 seconds after the man-up goal and scored an empty net goal to score his second hat trick of the tournament, cutting the lead to three. Sophomore Scane kept the offense going, scoring his 16th of the year to bring the Quakers within two at 12-10 with less than five minutes left of the third. Both teams traded goals after Scane's stoppage, with Smith accepting another feed from Hoffman to bring the lead back to two goals, but a goal with 13 seconds left (a Tigers goal) opened a scoring flurry that did not could be stopped. Unfortunately, Princeton kept the Red and Blue off the board in the final quarter of regulation, scoring three insurance goals to take the game and the Ivy title at 18-11. Next one The Quakers (9-6, 4-2) will await the results of the 2024 NCAAmen's Lacrosse Selection tonight at 9:30 PM to see if they earn an at-large bid for the 2024 NCAAmen's Lacrosse Championship.

