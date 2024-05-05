Arthur speaks after Derbyshire were defeated on day three





Mickey Arthur gives his thoughts after Derbyshire were defeated by Sussex at The County Ground. The hosts were defeated inside three days, with Sussex claiming their second win of the campaign in Derby. Jayden Seakes took a career-best 5 for 29 and had two hat-tricks as Derbyshire crumbled to 109 for 9, losing by an innings and 124 runs. Danny Lamb opened the way for Sealess's devastating outburst by taking 2-10 after scoring 37 in the morning before the visitors were bowled out for 479, a lead of 233. Sussex already had a healthy lead of 111 going into the final day and although Cheteshwar Pujara added just nine runs to his 104 overnight, the lower order ensured they secured maximum batting points. Derbyshire at least had the incentive of a new ball just three overs old and Daryn Dupavillon took full advantage of it by removing the late-night pair. Jack Carson was tempted to cut at a wide ball and fell behind before Pujara was lured into an indecisive shot by a ball that moved far enough away to take the lead. But Finn Hudson Prentice and Lamb added 49 to extend the lead to 200 before Lamb gave Morley the charge and was stunned. After Ollie Robinson drove Morley for six, he chipped the spinner to short midwicket and when Hudson-Prentice went on too long, Derbyshire had five overs to negotiate before lunch. David Lloyd and Luis Reece survived with little alarm, but it was a different story after the break as Seales made his first breakthrough. Lloyd tried to pull a ball which hit him on the thigh pad and was lbw before Reece aimed a big drive at Hudson-Prentice and played on. The collapse gained momentum when Wayne Madsen tried to work lbw to Lamb through midwicket and Brooke Guest took a drive into his stumps. Seales then returned to the City End to turn the ball at pace and keep it down, which was too much for a team already sliding towards defeat. His first ball bowled Aneurin Donald and the next put Anuj Dal in front. Zak Chappell survived the hat-trick ball, but more chaos ensued in his next over. Matt Lamb was beaten by a quick swing and Jack Morley hit a yorkie, although Seales was denied another chance for a hat-trick as Sussex turned to improve their over-rate. Chappell hit a few challenging punches before being caught long on wide and with Blair Tickner, who opted to play in the match, before the match was over. It was Sussex's second win of the season, but they had a point deducted from their score of 24 for a slow overrun, while Derbyshire finished with three bowling points.

