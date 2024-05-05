7 Women's Crew wins third consecutive Eastern Sprints





WORCESTER, Mass. The seventh-ranked Brown Bears earned five grand final victories for the third year in a row at the 49th Eastern Sprints at Lake Quinsigamond on Sunday. The seventh-ranked Brown Bears earned five grand final victories for the third year in a row at the 49th Eastern Sprints at Lake Quinsigamond on Sunday. Brown won the team points trophy for the 13th time since 1990 and the Varsity 8 title for the 11th time since 1988. “The opportunity to race across six lanes against tough competition is always a valuable experience,” said the head coach John Murphy . “We were pleased with today's results and we look forward to getting back to work preparing for the Ivy Championship.” All five Brown crews won their respective morning heats to advance to the grand final in the afternoon. Brown's Varsity 8, 2V8, 3V8, A4 and B4 shells posted times at least 10 seconds faster than second place in all five heats. Brown's C4 and D4 teams finished third and fourth respectively in the C4 Grand Final to kick-start the afternoon. Both Bruno teams finished behind a pair of Rutgers shells with respective times of 8:11.777 and 8:16.223. Brown's third varsity 8 team, stroked Ava Honerkamp , defeated Rutgers and Northeastern to finish first in the grand finals. Brown's time of 7:19.287 put the Bears over the finish line ahead of the Scarlet Knights (7:34.896) and Huskies (7:37.288), as Columbia, Boston University and Michigan State rounded out the finals. The B4 grenade gave Brown his second grand final victory of the day after he crossed the line in 7:54.983 to take a 13.7-second victory over second-place Rutgers (8:08.783). Caitlyn Roddy piloted the Brown shell to a wire-to-wire win on the field, defeating the Scarlet Knights and third-place Columbia (8:16.692). The B4 time would have finished third in the A4 Grand Final. The Bruno A4 crew claimed another victory with a time of 7:36.558, beating Rutgers (7:42.637) and Columbia (7:57.937). Brown's Second Varsity 8 jumped out to an early lead over Rutgers and extended the lead throughout the race, crossing the line in open water in 6:47.131 over the Scarlet Knights (6:56.340) and Columbia (7:08.753). Brown's 2V8 time would have placed second in the Varsity 8 Grand Final. The Brown Varsity 8 ended the day with the team's fifth Grand Final victory, crossing the line in 6:42.697 for an open water victory over Rutgers (6:48.257). The Bears will compete in the Ivy League Championships on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 in Pennsauken, New Jersey. The Ivy League has six teams ranked in the top-20 according to the Pocock CRCA Coaches Poll: #3 Princeton, #6 Yale, #7 Brown, #11 Penn, #19 Columbia and #20 Harvard. RESULTS AND BOATINGS

Varsity 8

Morning heat Brown 6:43,742

Boston U. 6:58,764

George Washington 7:03.262

UMass 7:09.170

Temple 7:12,270 Grand finale Brown 6:42,697

Rutgers6:48.257

Columbia 6:57,928

Northeast 7:02,588

Boston U. 7:03118

Dartmouth 7:11,069 B: Eliza Atwood 2: Dahlia Levine 3: Caroline Schmitz 4: Bisbee Scott 5: Emily Jaudon 6: Mary Claire Warren 7: Nadia Foundling S: Hannah Hickson C: Molly Lundberg Second Varsity 8

Morning heat Brown 6:57,649

Dartmouth 7:15,722

Rhode Island 7:21,718

Boston College 7: 28,072

Temple 7:40,817 Grand finale Brown 6:47,131

Rutgers6:56.340

Columbia 7:08,753

Dartmouth 7:13,543

7 Michigan St: 14,869

Boston U. 7:19,839 B: Ashley Giannetti 2: Jessica McGrady 3: Tessa Tomkinson 4: Ava Rothmeyer 5: Riley Cooper 6: Olivia Vavasour 7: Jessica Hooper S: Isla Wilding C: Kayden Obsitnik 3V8

Morning heat Brown 7:11,714

Columbia 7:23,445

7 Michigan St: 25675

Boston College 7:29,971

Dartmouth 7:36,665

Rhode Island 7:51,720

Temple 7:54,516 Grand finale Brown 7:19,287

Rutgers 7:34,896

Northeast 7: 37,288

Columbia 7:42,474

Boston U. 7: 48,690

7 Michigan St: 59366 B: Eugenia Rodriguez-Vazquez 2: Nicole Urquiaga 3: Elizabeth Polydefkis 4: Alessandra Tutel 5: Ellie Graham 6: Charlotte Moody 7: Aleah Davidsen S: Ava Honerkamp C: Phoebe Dragseth A4

Morning heat Brown 7:35,472

Dartmouth 7:56,032

UMass 7:57,736

Drexel 8:05,680

Boston College 8: 15,777 Grand finale Brown 7:36,558

Rutgers 7:42,637

Columbia 7:57,937

Boston U. 8:05821

Northeast 8:11,804

Dartmouth 8:25,401 B: Lizzie Hedeman 2: Matilda Damon 3: Audrey Roche S: Annie Haring C: Summer Balla-moet B4

Morning heat Brown 7:42,415

Boston U. 8:07237

George Washington 8:12,403

8 Michigan St: 17817

Temple 8:34,965 Grand finale Brown 7:54,983

Rutgers 8:08,783

Columbia 8:16,692

Dartmouth 8:22,388

Northeast 8: 22,758

Boston U 8:26,884 B: Orla Fitzgerald 2: Elizabeth Wilkowski 3: Francesca (Kiki) Fraim 4: Ellie Knight C: Caitlyn Roddy C4 B: Calissa Snyder Cox 2: Ella Boge 3: Annabelle Harbold S: Ava Lewis C: Fiona Daly D4 B: Purple note 2: Sofia Barna 3: Charlotte Derby S: Olivia Tingley-Kelley C: Brooke Halvorsen Grand finale Rutgers D4 7:54.052

Rutgers C4 8:08.743

Brown C4 8:11,777

Brown D4 8:16.223

8 Michigan St: 34.233

Columbia 8:34,328

Boston College 9:00607 BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation has an immediate impact on today's Brown Bears, helping them to achieve their best in the classroom, during competitions and, most importantly, in the community. For more information about supporting the Bears, clickhere. FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

