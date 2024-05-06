Former skipper Dean Elgar 'stabbed in the back' by Cricket South Africa | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: Former Test captain Daan Elgar spoke about the toxic environment within South African cricket, pointing to political issues and poor governance, and indicated he felt betrayed when he was abruptly removed from his leadership position last year.

Now 36, Elgar plays for English county team Essex after retiring from international cricket.

In a wide-ranging interview with Rapport newspaper, Elgar revealed that he had refrained from criticizing his former employers until his contract with Cricket South Africa expired at the end of April.

He described being exposed to an unhealthy culture after becoming captain in March 2021.

“I became a part-time cricketer and a full-time politician, something I never want to experience again.

“I am a sportsman, not a politician or a cricket administrator, but I was thrown into a cauldron where I had to be all three. If I had known that earlier, I would never have accepted the captaincy.”

He said the dismissal of the former captain Graeme Smith as director of cricket in March 2022, coach Mark Boucher had placed a heavy burden on him and the team management.

Elgar said it was difficult to balance the interests of the team with those of CSA's management.

“I tried to make the best of a bad job, to control the things I could control. But my own form took a dip.”

He said that in retrospect he wishes he had been more selfish and focused more on his own game.

Still, it was a shock when he was summoned to a meeting with director of cricket Enoch Nkwe and new coach Shukri Conrad in February last year and told that he had been replaced as captain by Temba They agreed .

“It felt like they didn't recognize all my hard work over the last year and a half, that they didn't realize how much we had improved as a team,” Elgar said.

“From sixth or seventh in the world we have become a team with the potential to play in the final of the World Test championship.”

Elgar led South Africa in 18 of his 86 tests. They climbed the Test rankings with series wins against the West Indies, India and Bangladesh before losing series in England and Australia in his last two series in charge.

Conrad was appointed head coach of the Test team in January 2023 and appointing Bavuma was one of his first moves.

According to Elgar, the only reason Conrad gave for the change was that he felt “better aligned” with Bavuma.

Elgar said he had good relations with his former teammates, including Bavuma, and played under the new captain in series against the West Indies and India, captaining the side in his final Test against the latter team after Bavuma was injured.

But he said after meeting Nkwe and Conrad he realized he had to make a decision about his future.

“Shukri Conrad is the reason why my Test career was cut short,” Elgar said.

He said he enjoyed the healthy cricketing environment in Essex, where he has a three-year contract.

“I don't think I fit in with the South African situation as it is now and probably in the future,” he said.

Cricket South Africa has been contacted for comment.

(With input from AFP)

