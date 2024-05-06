College Football Transfer Portal: Are Group of Five programs actually getting mugged by power conferences?

In the new world of recruitment without transfer restrictions and NIL, there is a harsh reality for Group of Five teams today. When a Group of Five coach walks into a recruit's school or home, he is fully aware that if he gets that recruit to commit, and if that recruit becomes a top player, chances are he will will quickly lose him to a Power Four. school.

In the 2024 transfer cycle 247Sports has five Group of Five players ranked in the top 75 overall, and all five transferred to Power Four schools:

The perception is that Group of Five schools are raided by Power Four conferences every offseason, and their rosters are left empty because of the transfer portal. However, perception is not always reality, so we took a deep dive into the transfer figures to see if this is really the case for the Group of Five conferences.

In the last transfer window, Group of Five schools lost 239 players to Power Four programs. That amounts to about four players for each Group of Five program. Sixty of the 62 Group of Five programs have lost at least one transfer to a Power Four school this year, with Army and Sam Houston State the only exceptions. New Mexico State, James Madison and San Diego State were the hardest hit after losing at least 10 transfers to Power Four schools.

Schools that lost the most transfers to Power Four

New Mexico State — 13

James Madison-12

San Diego State — 10

Ohio — 9

Memphis-8

Normally all the talk is about the Group of Five schools losing their top talent to power conferences, but it also works both ways. To date, 325 power conference players have transferred to Group of Five schools, meaning Group of Five schools have actually added 86 more power conference players than they have lost. Schools like Charlotte, North Texas, Marshall, East Carolina and Nevada have loaded the most Power Four transfers this cycle.

Schools that earned the most Power Four transfers

Charlotte-16

North Texas – 16

Marshall-15

Nevada-14

Eastern Carolina – 13

Since Group of Five and Power Four transfers are more of a two-way street than most people realize, the reality is that the transfer portal for Group of Five programs is actually more of a quality versus quantity situation. They're losing a lot of top players to power conference schools, but they're also adding even more power conference players to their own rosters and giving guys who were stuck at the bottom of SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC rosters a chance to play. The only Group of Five conference to lose more transfers to Power Four schools than it gained is Conference USA (-14).

2024 Group of Five transfer additions and subtractions

Incoming power Four players: 325

Players lost to Power Four schools: 239

Difference: +86

Conference Incoming P4 players Players lost to P4 Difference AAC 101 51 50 C-USA 33 47 -14 MAC 48 39 9 Mrs 62 47 15 Sun belt 81 55 26

The numbers don't lie, and while every circumstance is different (especially when a player drops down a level), there are certainly opportunities for Group of Five schools to take former power conference players and give them playing time or more. role that they were not given before. An example of this is Luke McCaffrey, who played in 11 games and started two games at quarterback for Nebraska in 2019 and 2020 in the Big Ten. Fast forward three years after a transfer to Rice, a position change to wide receiver and 13 receiving touchdowns in 2023, and McCaffrey was selected in the third round of the NFL draft by the Washington commanders.

The success rate of former Power Conference players transferring to Group of Five schools and then being drafted is extremely low, but there are success stories where players were given another opportunity to play at that level and succeeded. Running back Peny Boone had 258 yards rushing and two touchdowns in two seasons at Maryland before transferring to Toledo, where he ranked eighth in the FBS with 1,400 yards rushing and 16 total touchdowns in 2023. He went from a Big Ten backup to the MAC Offensive Player of the Year. Now, Boone has moved back to the Power Four this season and will look to lead the UCF rush in 2024.

While the perception that Group of Five schools are being overrun by power conferences for their top talent is true, the reality is that Group of Five programs also have an opportunity to build their rosters with power conference players. The Group of Five coaches know that the next McCaffrey or Boone just joined a Power Four school and it's only a matter of time before the portal gives them the opportunity to change someone's career trajectory.