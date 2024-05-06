Andrei Rublev seals recovery from slump with final victory in Madrid Open | Tennis





Andrey Rublev overcame a shaky opening set to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the final of the Madrid Open on Sunday to win his second Masters 1000 title. Auger-Aliassime was chasing his first Masters title and looked well set for victory before the resurgent Rublev, who had been battling a fever during the tournament, recovered to gain the upper hand in just under three hours. The 26-year-old Russian had entered the Madrid tournament in poor form after losing his previous four matches on the tour but dropping just two sets en route to the title. No words, if you knew what I went through in the last nine days, you wouldn't imagine that in the last six weeks I could win a title that I lost in the first rounds, Rublev said. I was [close to pulling out] because there were few problems that I couldn't solve, but I have to give full credit to the doctors. They were magical and did some tricky things that I was somehow able to play. I've never seen this in my life. I would say this is the proudest title of my career. I haven't slept well for the past three to four days. Auger-Aliassime had advanced to the final when three of his five opponents in Madrid gave him walkovers, including top seed Jannik Sinner, who withdrew before their quarter-final with an injury. Questions about whether the unseeded Canadian deserved to be in the final were put to rest in the opening set when he clinically dismantled Rublev's serve. Rublev had the worst possible start as two double faults broke him in the first game of the match and the Russian soon found himself 4-1 down as Auger-Aliassime fired several winners. The seventh seed fought back and managed to break Auger-Aliassime, but the Canadian was in good control by then and served well to make the most of his strong forehand before closing the opening set on serve with a resounding winner at the net . But Rublev, who had knocked out second seed and home favorite Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals, was much more aggressive with his shots in the second set, which involved serving. The Russian also found his range on his first serve, continually putting Auger-Aliassime in the background before grabbing the decisive break when leading 6-5 to force a decider. It was also a déjà vu in the last set, which was accompanied by serving until Rublev broke again at 6-5. Auger-Aliassime was under pressure as he served to stay in the match, but he committed two double faults, the second handing the title to Rublev in an anticlimax at the end of the final. Congratulations Andrey, very deserved winner. Congratulations to you and your team. I tried to the end, said Auger-Aliassime.

