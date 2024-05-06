Aruna, Edem, others compete for the African Cup, tickets for the Olympic Games





Nigerian table tennis poster boy Quadri Aruna, Offiong Edem, Olajide Omotayo and Fatimo Bello will take on continental heavyweights in a quest for the ITTF African Cup and 2024 Olympic Games tickets. The quartet selected by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) will serve as the country's flag bearers at the 2024 ITTF African Cup and Olympic Qualification Tournament taking place in Kigali, Rwanda from May 12 to 18. Ahead of the tournament, each country is expected to present two male and two female players for the African Cup of Nations, while Egypt as the defending men's and women's champions will present three players in each category. However, host country Rwanda will present four male and four female players. In the entry list released by the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), Egypt's Omar Assar is joined as defending champion in the men's singles by her compatriot Hana Goda, who will also defend her women's title. singles. Aruna, who was a finalist at the 2022 edition in Lagos, Nigeria, suffered an injury in the final and forfeited the match against Assar after coming back from the brink of defeat to move up a level. The Nigerian, who has dropped to 19th in the ITTF rankings, will be hoping to use the tournament to climb back to the top of the world rankings but will once again face a monumental task against Egyptian trio Assar, Mohamed El -Beiali and Youssef Abdel-Aziz. Omotayo, who emerged as the 2019 African Games champion, will be looking forward to another showdown against some of the best African stars, while Edem, who won the silver medal at the 13th African Games, is looking forward to continuing her performance in Kigali anchor. Bello, a finalist of the 2022 edition who underperformed in Ghana, will be looking to redeem himself as well. The qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will see Aruna eyeing his fourth appearance at the Olympic Games when the event kicks off on May 16 at the BK Arena in Kigali as Egypt will not be participating as it has already sold its tickets has chosen for the 2023 African Championships in Tunisia.

