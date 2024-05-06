Joe Root leads PCA calls for domestic cricket schedule change





The Blast, which takes place mainly in June and July this year, is a particular sticking point in the programme, with counties looking to host matches from Thursday to Sunday to maximize attendance. This season there have been 55 instances of counties playing in the Blast on consecutive days, compared to 34 last year. Combined with the County Championship the schedule can be brutal. In June, Gloucestershire will play an away T20 match against Glamorgan on Thursday evening, a home T20 against Somerset on Friday, and then travel to Scarborough for a Championship match against Yorkshire on Sunday morning. Any changes to the structure of domestic competitions must be approved by the provinces. A high-level England and Wales Cricket Board review took place in August 2022, chaired by Andrew Strauss recommended a reduction in the amount of domestic cricket, but the proposals were rejected by the provinces. The PCA must now present the players' views on how the schedule could be shortened to the ECB. The point of doing this is to try to create more awareness around it, Mitchell said. There is certainly sympathy and understanding at the ECB. Potential in the broader provincial network with chairs and members, probably not so much, I would say. An ECB spokesperson said: As the PCA recognises, the domestic male schedule is a complex issue. The players have an important voice in the discussions about this, and we are committed to working with them and the first-tier provinces to discuss the best ways to overcome some of the challenges.

