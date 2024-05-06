Sports
LSU Womens Tennis falls to No. 2 Stanford, 4-0, in second round of NCAA Tournament – LSU
Stanford, California. The LSU women's tennis team (16-11) closed out the 2023-24 season Saturday night after falling 4-0 to No. 2 Stanford (24-2) at the Taube Family Tennis Center.
Taylor's thoughts
A credit to Stanford and their program today, head coach Taylor Fogleman said. We knew what we were up against when we played them: a legendary program with a great team and an exceptional coaching staff. We started slowly in the doubles and singles rounds. I like the response we got to fight back and the chances we created in that fight, but unfortunately we had given them enough of a lead that they were able to cross the finish line despite those chances. They are the No. 2 ranked team in the country and I think they showed why in their play tonight.
Doubles results
After a day of rain showers in the area, the doubles match finally started at 5:15 PM PT, four hours and fifteen minutes after the originally scheduled start time of 1:00 PM PT. Just over 30 minutes of doubles play was played before light showers rolled into the area, requiring a 15-minute delay and a resumption of play at 6:00 PM PT.
Angelica Blake and Alexis Blokhina opened the doubles round for the Cardinals by beating second-place Gaby Rivera and Maya Tahan 6-2.
Stanford took a 1–0 lead in the match after scoring the doubles point through Katherine Hui and Valencia Xu. Hui and Xu defeated Florentine Dekkers and Aran Teixid Garcia 6-3 on court number 3.
Singles results
Singles play started five minutes after the conclusion of doubles, but the second weather delay of the day only came with a few points left in the round. This time the delay was 45 minutes as the showers passed and workers dried the six lanes. At 7:17 PM PT, two hours after the match's initial start, singles play resumed.
Hui was the first player to leave singles when she defeated Tahan on court No. 4. Hui dropped one game in the first set, 6-1, before overcoming a slow start in the second set to win 6-4 and gave the Cardinals their first singles point.
The lead was extended to 3-0 that night when No. 25 Blake defeated No. 101 Dekkers for first place in singles. The two players battled in a thrilling first set, splitting ten games at 5-5 before Blake won the last two consecutive matches to win 7-5. In the second set, the Stanford player took the lead and didn't look back as she eventually won 6-3.
The Cardinals clinched their spot in the Sweet 16 moments later when No. 29 Alexandra Yepifanova defeated No. 110 Teixid Garcia at No. 2. Teixid Garcia took an early lead in the first set, but Yepifanova fought back and finished strong, winning six of the last seven winning points on the way to a 6-4 victory. In the second set, the Cardinal player dropped just two games, winning 6-2 and clinching her team's spot in the next round of the NCAA tournament.
Season overview
The 2023-24 Tigers featured nine newcomers to the squad, with five transferring with collegiate experience and four as freshmen. Aran Teixid Garcia and Maya Tahan joined as graduate students after four years playing in Memphis and Miami, respectively, for their final seasons of college tennis. Juniors Florentine Dekkers and Anita Sahdiieva joined after two seasons at Kansas State and Baylor, respectively, and were joined by Gaby Rivera, who came from Miami and joined the team last January. Freshmen Kinaa Graham, Emma Grant and Carina Holguin joined the program last August, while Kenna Erickson arrived in Baton Rouge in January.
It's a testament to the platform and brand we have, and the people we are, that we were able to attract some pretty good players, Fogleman said. The ladies this year bought into what we have built here and despite all being newcomers, they bonded quite quickly as they all went through a new experience.
Nine players competed for the Tigers in the spring, with all nine players being newcomers who joined in the August before the fall or in the January before the dual season. Despite being a team with new faces, the team settled in Baton Rouge and helped the program improve its dual season results from the previous year. 16 wins improved the win total by three, and the victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament marked the first time the team had advanced to the second round in three years. Additionally, a 4-2 victory over then-No. 14 South Carolina marked the program's first victory over a Top 25 foe since 2021.
Individually, Aran Teixid Garcia was named to the All-SEC Second Team in her lone season at LSU after recording 11 wins in singles and 12 wins in doubles. Kenna Erickson became the first Tiger since 2018 to earn a spot on the All-SEC Freshman team, recording 10 wins in singles and 10 wins in doubles after joining the team in January.
That bond they built was a big part of the success we had this season, Fogleman said. I think at some points we had to endure difficult times and circumstances, and the bonds they created played a huge role in overcoming those moments. Even during those difficult moments, they stuck together and improved on what we had achieved as a team the previous season.
I'm just proud of this group at the end of it all. The success this year was a great testament to the ladies for who they are as people and the work they have done together. I love the foundation we've laid for our program this year, and I'm excited about the prospects for next year and the future.
LSU vs. Stanford
May 4, 2024
NCAA tournament round two
Stanford Regional – Taube Family Tennis Center
#2 Stanford 4, #32 LSU0
Singles
1) #25 Angelica Blake (STAN) d. #101 Florentine Dekkers (LSU) 7-5, 6-3
2) #29 Alexandra Yepifanova (STAN) d. #110 Aran Teixid Garcia (LSU) 6-4, 6-2
3) Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) led Alexis Blokhina (STAN) 6-4, 2-5 unf.
4) Katherine Hui (STAN) d. Maya Hold (LSU) 6-1, 6-4
5) Valencia Xu (STAN) even with Gaby Rivera (LSU) 6-0, 4-6 unf.
6) Kenna Erickson (LSU) led India Houghton (STAN) 7-5, 5-4 unf.
Double
1) #10 Connie Ma/Alexandra Yepifanova (STAN) led #52 Kenna Erickson/Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) 5-4 unf.
2) Angelica Blake/Alexis Blokhina (STAN) d. Gaby Rivera/Maya Tahan (LSU) 6-2
3) Katherine Hui/Valencia Xu (STAN) d. Florentine Dekkers/Aran Teixid Garcia (LSU) 6-3
Match Notes:
Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (4,1,2)
LSU 16-11
Stanford24-2
|
