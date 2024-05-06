Pink Games winners and runners-up will receive Rs10 million prizes





Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz during the Pink Games 2024 in this photo. Punjab Government LAHORE: The first Chief Minister Punjab Pink Games 2024, featuring around 1,200 women athletes and officials from 20 universities of the province, concluded at the Punjab Stadium here on Sunday. Lahore College for Women University finished on top with 477 points, while Punjab University finished second with 459 points. Lahore College for Women University claimed eight golds, three silvers and one bronze. They scored 117 points in athletics, 80 in tapeball cricket, 100 in hockey, 150 in basketball and 30 in table tennis. Punjab University won five gold, two silver and one bronze. They achieved 79 in athletics, 40 in archery, 80 in badminton, 100 in tapeball cricket and 80 each in hockey and table tennis. The closing ceremony was graced by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who gave away the overall trophy at the Lahore College for Women University. Women from Punjab have a lot of talent and the provincial government will provide all kinds of facilities to promote women's sports, Maryam said. I am very happy to witness your talent. I am confident that all these daughters could earn name and fame for their country all over the world. We would provide gyms, grounds and other facilities for women so that they do not have to come to Lahore to participate in any sporting activity, she added. Maryam announced: We are going to launch the Punjab League after the Pink Games, in which a million players will participate. We will expand the reach of the Punjab League to all of Punjab. Meanwhile, Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar said this is the first step towards creating a pool of talented athletes. We are going to involve a million young people. In addition to a rowing club, we will also set up baseball, football and basketball facilities, the minister said. A handsome purse of Rs10 million was distributed among the winners and runners-up of all seven disciplines in which the competitions were held.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1185753-pink-games-winners-runners-up-get-rs10-million-prizes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos