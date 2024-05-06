Ex-FSU football defensive lineman transferring to Oregon State Football





The spring transfer portal is officially closed, but players who entered while the portal was open can still find their next destinations and take their time doing so. One player who will soon find his next home is a former Florida State defensive end. Josh Griffis, who has spent time with three different programs at different levels since transferring from Florida State a few years ago, will continue his college career at Oregon State. He announced the news on social media on Saturday evening. READ MORE: Former FSU stars Keon Coleman, Trey Benson, Tatum Bethune and Renardo Green get their NFL Draft call-ups Griffis, a former three-star recruit and defensive end from Florida State, left the Seminoles in 2021. He briefly played for Garden City Community College before joining Deion Sanders at Jackson State. He appeared in six games for the Tigers, totaling five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one quarterback rush. After the season, Coach Prime took his talents to Colorado – where he has been heavily involved in the news cycle ever since – leaving Griffis and many other former Jackson State players in the transfer portal. This was after Griffis spent time in JUCO after being released from Florida State. The former Seminole then transferred to Tarleton State, where he finished with 13 tackles, nine solo tackles, five sacks and three forced fumbles during his 2023 college football campaign. Now headed to Oregon State, Griffis faces a unique situation. The program remained dormant after the Pac-12 disbanded, with its members scattered across the Big 12 and Big Ten. With only two programs left in the conference, Oregon State has an agreement with the Mountain West to fill out their 2024 college football schedule. Griffis is technically in a power conference, although the Pac-12 is a thing of the past and they play a very weak schedule compared to the Power Four – which involves the Big 12, Big Ten, ACC and SEC. The former Seminole has had a very unique career path in college football. READ MORE: FSU AD Michael Alford May Hint at Big 10 Move During Chicago Boosters Event Keep up Nole Game Day for more Florida State football coverage throughout the offseason. Follow NoleGameday on Tweet, Facebook, Instagram, And TikTok

