African Games (Table Tennis) Entries by event Women's team

Teams: 12 Team:

AMINA-LYNDA Kessaci
Algeria

Algeria

January 4, 2005

LUCIE Mobarek
Algeria

Algeria

May 8, 2004

LYNDA LOGHRAIBI
Algeria

Algeria

May 3, 1997

NASRI Malissa
Algeria

Algeria

Team:
ALBINO Isabel De Oliveira
Angola

Angola

August 7, 1998

SOUSA Kailane Manuela Antonio
Angola

Angola

May 15, 2002

TAVARES Ruth Da Conceição
Angola

Angola

March 12, 1998

Team:
ALAELDIN WAFIK MESHREF Dina
Egypt

Egypt

March 10, 1994

ASHRAF HELMY ABDELHALIM ABDELRAZEK Yousra
Egypt

Egypt

December 3, 1994

AYMAN HUSSIN MOHAMED GODA Hana
Egypt

Egypt

December 12, 2007

BAAH DANCE Celia
Ghana

Ghana

BORTEYE Joanita
Ghana

Ghana

HESHAM ISMAI ALHODABY Mariam
Egypt

Egypt

April 5, 2000

HESHAM ISMAI ALHODA BY Marwa
Egypt

Egypt

April 5, 2000

KOBI Cynthia
Ghana

Ghana

Team:
JORDANIAN BREAKFAST Ngidie
Ethiopia

Ethiopia

FTWI Take care of grapes
Ethiopia

Ethiopia

MERON Mekuria
Ethiopia

Ethiopia

TAMIRU Kinfu Feven
Ethiopia

Ethiopia

WATIRO Yirgalem
Ethiopia

Ethiopia

Team:
BAAH DANCE Celia
Ghana

Ghana

BORTEYE Joanita
Ghana

Ghana

KOBI Cynthia
Ghana

Ghana

Team:
GOD Doreen
Kenya

Kenya

SEND Nelly
Kenya

Kenya

I called Lisa
Kenya

Kenya

Team:
KAREN Raharimana fragrance
Madagascar

Madagascar

October 15, 2002

MAHENIKA TITIA Andriamanantena Rasoanirainy
Madagascar

Madagascar

April 27, 2010

RANTO OCEAN Rakotondrazaka
Madagascar

Madagascar

August 26, 2009

Team:
ESTHER TOSIN Oribamise
Nigeria

Nigeria

November 27, 2001

FATIMO Nice
Nigeria

Nigeria

November 27, 1997

OFFIONG Edema
Nigeria

Nigeria

December 31, 1986

Team:
DJAGANA Guynehe Alidine
Republic of Congo

Republic of Congo

December 10, 2004

ELENGHAT ILELETOUA Ruth Louisy
Republic of Congo

Republic of Congo

March 17, 2011

GAMAGO Beria Francelle
Republic of Congo

Republic of Congo

Team:
EDWARDS Lailaa
South Africa

South Africa

January 13, 2001

WORD Musfiquh
South Africa

South Africa

May 1, 2002

PATEL Danish Jayavant
South Africa

South Africa

December 31, 1992

SUNDAY Rochica
South Africa

South Africa

November 25, 2008

Team:
GARCI Fadwa
Tunisia

Tunisia

February 6, 2002

HAJ SALAH Abir
Tunisia

Tunisia

August 6, 2000

ZOGHLAMI Maram
Tunisia

Tunisia

February 16, 2005

Team:
NAKAWALA Jemima
Uganda

Uganda

NAMAALA Shanitah
Uganda

Uganda

NANGONZI Judith Parvin
Uganda

Uganda

February 3, 2008

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://results.accra2023ag.com/wrs/eng/ze/engze_table-tennis-entries-by-event-women-s-team.htm

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

