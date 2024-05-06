Is the newest Arena Football League already collapsing?

The Minnesota Myth will play an Arena Football League game against the Philadelphia Soul on Sunday night in Minneapolis. Emphasis on planned. Because even just a week into the AFL's comeback season, there is little reason to trust this or any other match will happen. You should go back to the Challenger to find a rougher launch.

For example, the Billings Outlaws announced midweek that they would not travel to Salem, Oregon, for Saturday night's showdown with the Oregon Blackbears. Blackbears President Pat Johnson told Defector that their game was canceled because Billings players said our field was unsafe. (Apparently the opposition's concerns were related to the Blackbears' use of what appeared to be a rodeo fence to mark boundaries on the indoor playing field.) On Thursday, the Rapid City Marshals held issue a statement saying that the league's inability “to meet their financial obligations had created instability in the new confederation and would likely result in scheduling shifts. A day later, ownership of the Iowa Rampage continued Facebook to say that league officials had not fulfilled preseason promises about providing uniforms, footballs, travel expenses and exposure to network television, and that the brand new team will therefore be “discontinued”. And Myth and Soul have both already faced player mutinies over working conditions and pay. Mythmanagement released a statement Instagram late last night assured ticket holders that despite online chatter about players dropping out (reportedly after paychecks failed to arrive), they would still have to show up at the Target Center. Philadelphia researcher reported that the Souls roster was so stripped that, when the Myth game comes out, the men wearing Soul uniforms will actually be members of a non-AFL team, the Dallas Falcons of the American Arena League.

The AFL's troubles began almost immediately after announcing its return in 2023, several years after the last iteration of the indoor league went bankrupt. Lee Hutton, a Minnesota lawyer who serves as the new AFL commissioner (and, with Diana Huttonowner of the Myth), used TMZ to help expose him the names of the 16 cities he claimed it would be part of the AFL's 2024 restart. Hutton also later announced that AFL matches would be broadcast on NFL Network throughout the season.

But it becomes clear that Hutton's promises and reality do not always overlap. Local politicians, business leaders and arena operators in several of the alleged AFL destination cities mentioned by Hutton last year immediately said they knew nothing of a new arena football franchise coming to their city, even if there was an indoor team would come, not building one to play in or entrenched local people wanting to own it.

So when the league kicked off last week, most of the major markets that Hutton had claimed would house AFL teams, including Chicago, Cincinnati, Denver, Austin and San Antonio, were teamless, while you could find franchises in relatively small towns like Council Bluffs, Iowa, Rapid City, SD, and, remarkably, three different one-horse boroughs in the state of Kansas alone: ​​Salina, Dodge City, and Park City.

Hutton did not return Defector's requests for comment.

Contrary to Hutton's claims, no opening weekend games were broadcast on NFL Network. An NFL Network representative, who requested anonymity, said only that the channel will not be showing AFL games this season, despite once having plans to do so. The representative declined to provide further details on what caused the deal to collapse.

A source from the NFL Network's owner, the NFL, told Defector that the AFL blackout happened last weekend because the AFL did not pay the production company that was supposed to make the games. The source added that network officials had been hopeful that the AFL would resolve the payment situation so that NFL Network could pick up the AFL schedule in Week 2, and that the remainder of the AFL season would also be available to programmers throughout the spring. when it is quiet for us. However, upon further examination of the badly mishandled opening weekend, the NFL decided that the AFL would be too strange a bedfellow.

It quickly became clear that they had much bigger problems with the league, the source said, so we thought it best to terminate our agreement.

Not everyone with the new league laments the collapse of the AFL's partnership with NFL Network. Take Pat Johnson, president of the Oregon Blackbears. Johnson seemed sincere when he said he was glad the contract was scuttled. For him, the arrangement reduced broadcasts of AFL games to infomercials. Precious.

It was a terrible deal for the league. A bad deal, said Johnson, a former University of Oregon track and football star who played seven seasons in the NFL for Baltimore and Washington. We would pay the NFL $1.3 million a year for three years and receive none of the advertising revenue from the network broadcasts, Johnson said. You don't even own the final product. In three years you will have a net operating loss of $4 million. I think it's in the best interest that this doesn't happen.

Johnson was the only man I could find who still wasn't convinced that the future of the revamped league is pasture. Again, Johnson only got his AFL job two weeks ago.

Anthony Rossi, who was listed on the AFL website as the league's president and CEO when the restart was first announced in February 2023, clearly has a falling out with Hutton. Rossi, asked by Defector to comment on the state of the AFL, instead sent a screenshot of a tweet he posted on Friday. In it, Rossi accused Hutton and other AFL officials of using trademarks related to the league without permission.

They signed one [licensing] agreement and then never paid for it; meaning they never had the rights, Rossi said in his post.

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office database, the rights to Arena Football League are currently owned by G6 Sports Group LLC, a company registered in Delaware. Rossi said he has a substantial ownership interest in G6, but declined to provide evidence for that claim.

Rossi said Hutton has “lied to fans, sponsors, partners and team owners” about the right to use AFL trademarks, and continues to ignore Rossi and his partner's demands regarding that use.

“Anyone involved in these lies will be held accountable shortly,” he said at the end of his Twitter page.

Sounds like a threat to the threat to move Hutton into a completely different arena: a legal one.