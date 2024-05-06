Canada stuns the US with a third-period comeback to win gold at the U18 World Cup

ESPOO, Finland Canada scored three times on a big power play in the third period to complete an improbable comeback victory at the 2024 IIHF Men's Under-18 World Championship. Canada won its first gold since 2021 thanks in large part to the 16-year-old sensation's performance Gavin McKenna, who had a hat-trick in the 6-4 win.

The Americans were 10:29 away from gold with a 3-2 lead, but Trevor Connelly was whistled for a check to Ryder Ritchie's head, resulting in a major penalty and game misconduct, which opened the door for Canada. And did they ever come through, scoring three times in the five-minute power play to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 5-2 lead, with just over five minutes left in regulation.

Even as the US drew closer, McKenna scored an empty-net goal in the final minutes to complete his hat trick and secure the 6–4 lead for Canada. With that the door was slammed and the Canadian party began.

Team USA opened the scoring thanks to Christian Humphreys' quick thinking on a jam play near the Canadian net. The goal, which came on Humprheys' second attempt at the net, was scored with just 52 seconds left in the first period, giving the Americans some momentum heading into halftime. In the first stanza they had a 12-6 lead.

Christian Humphreys did that @usahockey ahead with a goal that he absolutely could not miss #U18Worlds pic.twitter.com/wUImHUdoTE FloHockey (@FloHockey) May 5, 2024

Canada answered early in the second period and caught the US with a bad line change. Ryder Ritchie found some space, sold his pass and then held the puck for a beautiful short-side shot that found the top corner and tied the score.

That momentum was short-lived, however, as Team USA made a power play with leading scorer Cole Eiserman unleashing a one-timer in a hurry after a perfect feed from Cole Hutson. Eiserman's goal not only broke the tie with Canada in the match, but also tied Cole Caufield for the NTDP career goals list with his 127th career goal over the past two seasons.

Cole* goal for Cole Eiserman's 127th with the @USAHockeyNTDP…Pushing past him…Cole* for good measure *Cole Hutson with the assist, breaking Cole Caufield's record…in case you were wondering#U18Worlds #NHLDesignpic.twitter.com/SVcPRqpYnM FloHockey (@FloHockey) May 5, 2024

The US kept it rolling with another nice play in transition, as Shane Vansaghi took the puck all the way down before sending a pass to Hutson, who was all alone in front for a one-time snapper off Canadian goalkeeper Carter George to make it to get. 3-1.

However, you knew the match wouldn't pass without hearing from 16-year-old sensation Gavin McKenna, and true to form, McKenna scored a decent powerplay goal after a nice play by Tij Iginla to break up a clearance attempt. McKenna made some tight moves before sending a backhand shot over Nick Kempf to put the Canadians within goal.

lol, Gavin McKenna.

That's all we have to say for now, because look at this! Is it 2026 yet?#U18Worlds pic.twitter.com/UoYKpfelcb FloHockey (@FloHockey) May 5, 2024

Penalty trouble hurt Canada in the middle frame as they were outscored 19-5 with the ice tilting towards their net. However, keeping it close was a victory, largely thanks to George's accurate goal-scoring.

Early in the third period, Canada seemingly had control of the game. They played a power play and generated chances, but American goalkeeper Nick Kempf made a great save on a golden opportunity to keep his team ahead.

Later in the period, however, the match turned on its head. After a long shift of sustained pressure, American forward Trevor Connelly caught Ryder Ritchie with a high goal. After review, Connelly was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for head check. That was all Canada needed to get their offensive game going in the third period.

McKenna tied the game on a high-slot one-timer that found the top right corner. Canada had four minutes left on the power play to get going. Cole Beaudoin tapped in the green goal on the sidewalk minutes later. Just as the power play was about to expire, Tij Iginla scored a third power play marker on a snipe from the left faceoff circle and Canada had taken control of the game.

With the goalkeeper drawn, USA managed to keep the fight alive as captain Brodie Ziemer tapped in an EJ Emery shot that found its way past George. The American attack couldn't sustain the momentum, however, as Canadian star McKenna sent a long-range shot into the empty net with 1:08 to play to leave no doubt.

George, who was so solid for Canada all game, finished with 31 saves and was named his team's player of the match.

2024 U18 World Tournament Men's All-Star Team and MVP

James Hagens of Team USA was named the tournament's MVP by the media.

The 2024 IIHF Men's World Under-18 Championship All-Star Championship, as selected by the media, was

Goalkeeper: Carter George, Canada

Defense: Cole Hutson, USA

Defense: Louka Radivojevic, Slovakia

Forward: James Hagens, USA

Forward: Gavin McKenna, Canada

Forward: Porter Martone, Canada

Winners of the Directorate Awards

The top players by position of the 2024 IIHF Men's Under-18 World Championship, as selected by the IIHF Tournament Directorate, were

Best attacker: James Hagens, USA

Best Defender: Cole Hutson, USA

Best Goalkeeper: Carter George, Canada

When is the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery?

The 2024 NHL Draft Lottery will be held Tuesday, May 7 at 7:00 PM ET in Secaucus, NJ

What channel is the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery on?

ESPN will broadcast the NHL Draft Lottery in the United States, while Sportsnet and TVA will broadcast the event in Canada in English and French respectively.

The time of the broadcast will be announced later.

NHL Draft 2024 coverage on FloHockey

Don't miss the latest NHL Draft coverage on FloHockey.

Watch ECHL, USHL and more on FloHockey

FloHockey is home to some of the best hockey leagues in North America, including the USHL, ECHL and more. Check out the broadcast schedule to see more hockey.

Join the hockey conversation on FloHockey Social