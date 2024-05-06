Table tennis – “World Table Tennis Day” in Mistelbach was a great success





World Table Tennis Day (WTTD) was held for the seventh time at the end of April. The table tennis world opens its doors on this day and presents its sport to get people enthusiastic about the sport of table tennis. This year's World Table Tennis Day was held under the motto of Diversity and Inclusion and aims to help unleash the potential of table tennis in connecting and uniting people, regardless of their nature and characteristics. On this day in Mistelbach, beginners and returners could easily get acquainted with table tennis from 6 p.m. at the TTSG Weinviertel club in the gym at Gartengasse 11. In various game stations, the basic movements for playing table tennis were demonstrated and taught under the guidance of club players. learn and practice. Section head Eduard Herzog welcomed the mayor of the city of Mistelbach, Erich Stubenvoll, and city councilor for sports Florian Ladengruber, in addition to numerous people interested in table tennis. In his short speech, Stubenvoll welcomed the initiatives of the table tennis department of the Mistelbach Sports Association and sports municipal councilor Ladengruber remembered a legendary practice leader of the Sports Association, Leopoldine Sobek, because influential people are commemorated on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the Sports Association. The city height of Mistelbach. It was nice to see how the young people were able to exchange ideas with the mayor and the sports councilor during the subsequent running game. Such moments not only strengthen the sense of community, but also show the support and recognition for table tennis in the community, says TTSG Weinviertel chairman Eduard Herzog.

