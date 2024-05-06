PRINCETON, NJ The 2024 Ivy League Heptagonal Outdoor Track and Field Championships concluded Sunday with Penn taking the women's title, while Princeton claimed the men's championship, and with it the triple crown for the 2023-2024 season.

The Quakers narrowly defeated Princeton by a score of 184.5-184 as the team title came down to the final event of the afternoon. In the men's category, the Tigers took home the men's title, scoring 204.5 points. Harvard came second with 126 points.

WOMEN

The Penn 4x100m relay team of Danielle Oyenuga, Isabella Whittaker, For Abinusawa And Caia Gelli claimed the title with a mark of 45.04. The Quakers Quartet of Moraya Kasim, Jocelyn German, Amelia Kristen And Aliya Garozzo won the 4x400m with an effort of 3:38.92. Columbias Lucy Henkel, Rory Clare, Olivia Schmitt And Nicole Vanasse won the 4x800m with a meeting record of 8:36.97.

Abinusawa and teammate Christiana Nwachuku went one-two in the 100m. Abinusawa took victory with a personal best time of 11.38, while Nwachuku's personal best mark of 11.55 was good enough for second place.

The Quakers won the 200m event. Whittaker won the title with a personal best time of 23.18, while Abinus's personal best mark of 23.34 was good enough for second place. Nwachuku's time of 23.85 secured third place.

Whittaker's meet record time of 51.38 allowed her to win the 400m championship, while Niemiec was right behind her with a personal best of 53.02. Darts Mouths Jada Jones came third with a personal best of 54.40.

Bronwyn PattersonHer effort of 2:04.12 earned her the 800m championship as she defeated Harvard's Sophia in red (2:04.96) and Princetons Mena Scatchard (2:06.16) on the medal stand.

Harvards Maia RamsdenHer meeting record of 4:09.29 allowed her to win the 1,500 meter event. Princeton's Scatchard and Margaretha Liebich came second and third respectively.

Ramsden set another meet record with a winning time of 15:47.23 in the 5,000 metres. She defeated Phoebe Anderson of Columbia (15:55.14) and Lily Murphy from Penn (15:56.68) for the title.

Penn's Garozzo recorded a personal best of 13.59 to win the 100-meter hurdles. She achieved another personal best in the 400 meters hurdles and won the championship by over half a second with a time of 56.34.

The Quakers Olivia Morganti managed to avoid a few personal best times Alexis Allen (10:12.08) and Katherine Strong (10:15.72) to win the 3,000 meter steep pursuit with a time of 10:00.63.

In the field events, Browns Rudecia Bernard (1.79m) won the high jump and narrowly missed out Sara Lavery from Penn (1.76 m).

Princeton went one-two in the triple jump as Georgina Schot (13.04m) defeated teammate Alexandra Kelly (12.94m) for the title.

The Tigers Siniru Iheoma won the shot put with an effort of 14.96 meters. Cornells Noelle Elkinton (14.72m) and Kendra Ezeema van Brown (14.70m) recorded personal best marks and took the medal class.

Sophomore teammates Shea Greene And Niki Bos from Princeton went one-two in the javelin. Greene recorded a score of 48.12 metres, while Woods recorded an attempt of 43.27 metres.

GENTLEMEN

The men's side saw the Harvard quartet Timi Esan, Lance Ward, John Clarke And Collin Fullen claim the 4x100m title in a meet record of 40.07, beating Princeton by one-hundredth of a second.

Princeton won the 4x400m relay with a season-best time of 3:08.46. Including the Tigers team Kavon Molenaar, William Doyle, Samuel Rodman And Anderson Dimon. The team also achieved a victory in the 4x800m relay. The relay team consisted of Connor McCormick, Duncan Molenaar, Jack Stanley And Colin Boller in a time of 7:23:30.

The Tigers Jackson Clarke And Zacharias Della Rocca went one-two in the 100m. Clarke and Rocca recorded times of 10.40. This time Clarke was good for a victory in the 200 meters with a score of 20.88. Xavier Donaldson ran a personal best of 46.70 in his 400m win for the Tigers. He defeated Penn's freshman Nayyir Newash-Campbell by just two hundredths of a second (46.72).

Princeton continued its solid run as Samuel Rodman won the 800m with a time of 1:48.40.

Cornells Damian Hackett the Tigers surrounded Harrison Witt for the victory in the 1,500 meters. Hackett crossed the line in 3:43.52, while Witt recorded a time of 3:43.68. Witt's teammate McCormick was right behind him with an effort of 3:44.00.

Harvards Graham Blanks set a meet record time of 13:47.34 to win the 5,000 meters event.

pens Shane Gardner claimed the 110m hurdles with a score of 13.90. Teammate Ryan Matulonis produced a meet record time and personal best effort of 79.75 to win the 400 meter hurdles as a freshman.

Princetons Jackson Korten won the title in the 3,000 meter Steeplechase with a time of 8:48.65.

Harvards Tito Alofe achieved a personal best of 2.14m to win the high jump, beating Penns Kampton Kam (2.11m). Both student-athletes, along with bronze medalist Ryan Byrnjolfson from Cornell (2.08 m) set a personal best.

Harvards Daniel Falode won the triple jump with an effort of 15.21 meters. Columbias Obiora Okeke won the gold medal in the shot put with a personal best of 18.68 meters. Tanning Chris White won the javelin event when the senior recorded a score of 65.48m.

TEAM LEADER BOARD (WOMEN)

1. Penn-184.5

2. Princeton-184

3. Harvard-119

4. Brown – 65

5. Colombia – 43

6. Cornell 42

7. Dartmouth-33.5

8. Yale 10

TEAM LEADER BOARD (MEN)

1. Princeton-204.5

2. Harvard-126

3. Penn – 99.5

4. Cornell-68

5. Dartmouth-61

6. Colombia – 48

7. Brown – 38

8. Yale 36