Sports
Squeaky bums and bottle jobs: how to speak football at the end of the season
There are only a few weeks left of the season and it's going to be exciting, nervous and hectic in competitions across Europe.
Who will win the title? Who will be relegated? Who will get the Champions League places? Who will suffer the humiliation of finishing below Chelsea?
All of that will add up to create a whirlwind, chaotic, and often confusing time. So to help you get a sense of it, here are a few phrases you'll hear in the coming weeks
The walk-in
Let's start with the basics. For some reason, the closing stages of any season are often characterized as a footrace, as if we collectively can't come to terms with the concept of several football matches eventually coming to an end. a finish line. Anyway: run-in = the last few games, usually for those with something on the line.
The wire (up to the)
Continuing the racing theme, when the conclusion of the season is uncertain and it looks like things are nearing the end, they will go to the extreme, evoking the frankly insane practice of the past when the end of a horse race would be means with a thread at the finish that the horses should break. Sounds incredibly dangerous.
Business end
See above, to some extent, but the business end usually takes a little longer than the run-up. As a rule, everything after Easter in the European seasonal structure is the business end: the time when business is completed, hopes are realized and dreams are dashed.
Squeaky ass time
In the run-up, when things go wrong, on the business side, people get nervous. And this is where this aphorism from Sir Alex Ferguson comes in handy.
There is some debate over whether the former Manchester United manager actually coined this phrase: the story is that he said something that sounded like this at a press conference, but it was unclear due to a combination of his broad Scottish accent and a sloppy recording. . It was either squeaky bum time or pinch your bum time: the assembled journalists discussed what was most likely, voted and the first one was chosen.
It's also somewhat unclear what exactly Ferguson meant, if he did indeed say squeaky: competing theories about what squeaky butt time literally refers to include nervous farting, the squeaking caused by tense shifting on a plastic chair, sweating causing that squeaking, or even simple erm soil-related discomfort, caused by tension-filled scenarios. Whatever the intention, it simply refers to the nerves generated at the end of the season. And is listed in the Oxford English Dictionary.
Six-pointer
A game between two teams competing at the top or bottom of the table, which becomes so important that it feels like it's worth six points, instead of just three.
On the beach
The exact opposite of teams involved in six-pointers are those who have nothing to play for and therefore they are already thinking about their holidays well after the end of the season. So if they play with little dedication or enthusiasm, they are on the beach. Probably in Dubai.
In the shop-window
Players on the beach can also shop in the window, which is reminiscent of a cozy seaside souvenir shop selling trinkets made of shells, bottles with multi-coloured sand inside and disgruntled Premier League footballers. This term is used to describe players who have little to play for and thus get their motivation from trying to impress other teams who might want to sign them in the summer.
Situation
Most appropriately saved for the final day of the season, when all matches are played simultaneously and the shifting sands of the rankings evolve in real time. So if Arsenal take the lead in their match in the opening five minutes, they could be described as top of the league as things stand! And then things will change very often, to the point where it's essentially a waste of time to keep track of everything. But it does allow commentators to shout excitedly during the game.
The relegation hatch
The portal through which relegated teams enter the Championship/whatever the next lower division is. No real trapdoor.
Basement fight
The basement is the bottom of any ranking, just as it is the bottom of a house, although it is confusing from an architectural point of view, as the hatch opens to a level lower than the bottom.
The lottery (of the play-offs)
Many things in football are called a lottery, that is, something you enter but which is not really dependent on skill or competence and is determined solely by chance, but perhaps even more baffling than believing that penalties belong in this category . the play-offs to determine who gets promoted and, in some countries, who gets relegated.
The idea here is how to finish many points ahead of another team and then lose to them in a one-off match, sending your season down the toilet. But the lack of randomness is a concept that English football fans in particular use. , simply cannot ignore it.
The richest game in football
Therefore, the importance placed on the Championship play-off final to decide who progresses to the Premier League must be measured. And since this is English football, the only benchmark we can attach to this is a monetary value: the winner of that game guarantees themselves some 190 million in TV money, and while it would be much nicer if this money came from the air would be delivered to the After the game, like ticker tape, it is still always heralded as the richest play in football.
Moloch
The team that ends the season with a sense of inevitable, unstoppable dominance steaming towards glory and is therefore always Manchester City (currently on a run of 32 games unbeaten).
Invincible
Only applicable to Bayer Leverkusen.
Chosen champions
Probably not one for this Premier League season, unless Arsenal or City collapse in flamboyant fashion in the coming games. The team that may not officially become champions, but will become one in the very near future.
Bottle jobs
Chokers, essentially. Teams/players in a winning position who then theoretically threw it away due to a lack of courage or moral fortitude. There are several ideas about the etymology of the phrase, but the most likely is probably rooted in the Cockney rhyming slang bottle and glass = ass, the suggestion being that someone bottling it has lost control of their bowels out of fear.
Bolts
The opposite of a bottle job, sort of. A player who emerges like a horse from a pack and becomes a contender for a national team in the final weeks of a season before a major tournament. This year, choose from Kobbie Mainoo, Adam Wharton, Dominic Solanke or Jarrad Branthwaite.
Coefficients
Most people don't know how things work. Cars, air traffic control, WiFi, we just assume they will work and rely on a small group of techies who know how they work to tell us what went wrong when they don't work.
Coefficients also belong in that group. Simply put, they form the rankings of certain leagues across Europe compared to rival leagues, based on their team's performance in European competitions. And they are important because they will decide which two countries will get an extra Champions League place next season. It will be Italy and almost certainly Germany, but you will hear the word often in the coming weeks.
(Top Photos: Getty Images)
|
Sources
2/ https://theathletic.com/5463465/2024/05/05/football-end-of-season-glossary/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Matt Damon buys $8.6 million West Hollywood condo
- Squeaky bums and bottle jobs: how to speak football at the end of the season
- Hello Kitty Launches Vintage-Inspired Beams Couture Fashion Collection
- PM Modi condoles death of ISKCON GBC Srila Gopal Krishna Goswami: 'He was a revered spiritual icon…'
- Abhishek Bachchan returns to Housefull Bollywood comedy film franchise (EXCLUSIVE) Global Bulletin
- Ministry of Health reports significant increase in reported Mpox cases
- Macron makes Ukraine his top priority as China's Xi Jinping makes state visit to France
- Indonesia lacks 29,000 specialist doctors
- US universities resist calls to divest from Israel-linked companies
- Bollywood Hungama Style Icons 2024: Jaideep Ahlawat reveals he maintains a Whatsapp group with Rajkummar Rao and Vijay Varma: “Uss group ka naam hai 'Majboot Actors Association'” 2024: Bollywood News
- 11-year-old boy dies after being hit by ball while playing cricket | Pune News
- Red Dress Day celebrated in Canada – Xinhua