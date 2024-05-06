Squeaky bums and bottle jobs: how to speak football at the end of the season

There are only a few weeks left of the season and it's going to be exciting, nervous and hectic in competitions across Europe.

Who will win the title? Who will be relegated? Who will get the Champions League places? Who will suffer the humiliation of finishing below Chelsea?

All of that will add up to create a whirlwind, chaotic, and often confusing time. So to help you get a sense of it, here are a few phrases you'll hear in the coming weeks

The walk-in

Let's start with the basics. For some reason, the closing stages of any season are often characterized as a footrace, as if we collectively can't come to terms with the concept of several football matches eventually coming to an end. a finish line. Anyway: run-in = the last few games, usually for those with something on the line.

The wire (up to the)

Continuing the racing theme, when the conclusion of the season is uncertain and it looks like things are nearing the end, they will go to the extreme, evoking the frankly insane practice of the past when the end of a horse race would be means with a thread at the finish that the horses should break. Sounds incredibly dangerous.

Business end

See above, to some extent, but the business end usually takes a little longer than the run-up. As a rule, everything after Easter in the European seasonal structure is the business end: the time when business is completed, hopes are realized and dreams are dashed.

Squeaky ass time

In the run-up, when things go wrong, on the business side, people get nervous. And this is where this aphorism from Sir Alex Ferguson comes in handy.

There is some debate over whether the former Manchester United manager actually coined this phrase: the story is that he said something that sounded like this at a press conference, but it was unclear due to a combination of his broad Scottish accent and a sloppy recording. . It was either squeaky bum time or pinch your bum time: the assembled journalists discussed what was most likely, voted and the first one was chosen.

It's also somewhat unclear what exactly Ferguson meant, if he did indeed say squeaky: competing theories about what squeaky butt time literally refers to include nervous farting, the squeaking caused by tense shifting on a plastic chair, sweating causing that squeaking, or even simple erm soil-related discomfort, caused by tension-filled scenarios. Whatever the intention, it simply refers to the nerves generated at the end of the season. And is listed in the Oxford English Dictionary.



Sir Alex Ferguson peeping ass trader (Andrew Yates/AFP via Getty Images)

Six-pointer

A game between two teams competing at the top or bottom of the table, which becomes so important that it feels like it's worth six points, instead of just three.

On the beach

The exact opposite of teams involved in six-pointers are those who have nothing to play for and therefore they are already thinking about their holidays well after the end of the season. So if they play with little dedication or enthusiasm, they are on the beach. Probably in Dubai.

In the shop-window

Players on the beach can also shop in the window, which is reminiscent of a cozy seaside souvenir shop selling trinkets made of shells, bottles with multi-coloured sand inside and disgruntled Premier League footballers. This term is used to describe players who have little to play for and thus get their motivation from trying to impress other teams who might want to sign them in the summer.

Situation

Most appropriately saved for the final day of the season, when all matches are played simultaneously and the shifting sands of the rankings evolve in real time. So if Arsenal take the lead in their match in the opening five minutes, they could be described as top of the league as things stand! And then things will change very often, to the point where it's essentially a waste of time to keep track of everything. But it does allow commentators to shout excitedly during the game.

The relegation hatch

The portal through which relegated teams enter the Championship/whatever the next lower division is. No real trapdoor.

Basement fight

The basement is the bottom of any ranking, just as it is the bottom of a house, although it is confusing from an architectural point of view, as the hatch opens to a level lower than the bottom.

The lottery (of the play-offs)

Many things in football are called a lottery, that is, something you enter but which is not really dependent on skill or competence and is determined solely by chance, but perhaps even more baffling than believing that penalties belong in this category . the play-offs to determine who gets promoted and, in some countries, who gets relegated.

The idea here is how to finish many points ahead of another team and then lose to them in a one-off match, sending your season down the toilet. But the lack of randomness is a concept that English football fans in particular use. , simply cannot ignore it.

The richest game in football

Therefore, the importance placed on the Championship play-off final to decide who progresses to the Premier League must be measured. And since this is English football, the only benchmark we can attach to this is a monetary value: the winner of that game guarantees themselves some 190 million in TV money, and while it would be much nicer if this money came from the air would be delivered to the After the game, like ticker tape, it is still always heralded as the richest play in football.



Luton won football's richest game last season (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Moloch

The team that ends the season with a sense of inevitable, unstoppable dominance steaming towards glory and is therefore always Manchester City (currently on a run of 32 games unbeaten).

Invincible

Only applicable to Bayer Leverkusen.

Chosen champions

Probably not one for this Premier League season, unless Arsenal or City collapse in flamboyant fashion in the coming games. The team that may not officially become champions, but will become one in the very near future.

Bottle jobs

Chokers, essentially. Teams/players in a winning position who then theoretically threw it away due to a lack of courage or moral fortitude. There are several ideas about the etymology of the phrase, but the most likely is probably rooted in the Cockney rhyming slang bottle and glass = ass, the suggestion being that someone bottling it has lost control of their bowels out of fear.

Bolts

The opposite of a bottle job, sort of. A player who emerges like a horse from a pack and becomes a contender for a national team in the final weeks of a season before a major tournament. This year, choose from Kobbie Mainoo, Adam Wharton, Dominic Solanke or Jarrad Branthwaite.



Could Kobbie Mainoo join the Euros squad (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Coefficients

Most people don't know how things work. Cars, air traffic control, WiFi, we just assume they will work and rely on a small group of techies who know how they work to tell us what went wrong when they don't work.

Coefficients also belong in that group. Simply put, they form the rankings of certain leagues across Europe compared to rival leagues, based on their team's performance in European competitions. And they are important because they will decide which two countries will get an extra Champions League place next season. It will be Italy and almost certainly Germany, but you will hear the word often in the coming weeks.

(Top Photos: Getty Images)