W&M Women's Tennis falls into NCAA Regional





CHAPEL HILL, N.C. A record-breaking and memorable 2024 season came to an end Friday afternoon for William & Mary women's tennis in the NCAA Regional against No. 29 Wisconsin at the Chewning Tennis Center. The Tribe (18-6) saw its school-record 14-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of the Badgers. In doubles, the Badgers (19-6) opened a lead with a win over No. 2. The Tribe duo of freshmen Francesca Davis and graduate student Mila Mejic were on the brink of a win on line three and led 6-5 over Rosie Garcia Gross and Taylor Cataldi, but Wisconsin earned the first point of the match thanks to its nationally ranked No. 1 duo. Graduated student Yu Chen and junior Emma Fernald jumped out to an early 2-0 lead over the No. 40-ranked pair of Maria Sholokhova and Alina Mukhortova in the top doubles spot. The Badger pair battled back to give the Big Ten squad the 1-0 lead after a 6-4 win. In singles, Sholokhova (No. 1), who is ranked No. 82 nationally, Mukhortova (No. 3) and Xinyu Cai (No. 4) secured Wisconsin's passage to the next round with wins over three of the top four positions. At number 2, Chen was even in the second set with Cataldi on three when the match was stopped. The Badger player won the opening set on the post. Junior Ine Stange was locked in a close match at No. 5 with Ariel Johnson when the match was stopped. The opposing sides battled back and forth in a tiebreak, with Johnson leading by a slim 5-4. Davis dropped a close opening set to Rosie Garcia Gross, 6-4, and was awarded another tight opening set in the second as the match ended. W&M finished the season at 18-6 and captured the program's 29th CAA championship. The Tribe won its third CAA title in three years under head coach Jessica Giuggioli . Friday marked the tribe's first loss in more than two months. #29 Wisconsin 4, William and Mary 0

Singles

The. 1 – #82 Maria Sholokhova (UW) def. Hedda Gurholt (W&M) 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 Taylor Cataldi (UW) vs. Yu Chen (W&M) DNF, 6-2, 3-3

No. 3 Alina Mukhortova (UW) def. Mila Mejic (W&M) 6-1, 6-3

No. 4 Xinyu Cai (UW) def. Alessandra Anghel (W&M) 6-1, 6-2

No. 5 Ariel Johnson (UW) vs. Ine Stange (W&M) DNF, 6-6 (5-4)

No. 6 Rosie Garcia Gross (UW) vs. Francesca Davis (W&M) DNF, 6-4, 3-2

Finishing order: 1, 3, 4* Double

No. 1 – #40 Sholokhova/Mukhortova (UW) final Fernald/Chen (W&M) 6-4

Know. 2 Reynoldson/Cai (UW) def. Engel/Stange (W&M) 6-2

No. 3 Davis/Mejic (W&M) vs. Garcia Gross/Cataldi (UW) DNF, 6-5

Finishing order: 2, 1*

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wydaily.com/latest-news/2024/05/05/wm-womens-tennis-falls-in-ncaa-regional/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos