Eagles beat Dolphins to move up in ASUN standings





FORT MYERS, FL – Jacob Lojewski drove in five runs and scored the winning run on a basesloaded walk Derek Lopez while Florida Gulf Coast University edged Jacksonville University for the second time this weekend, winning 9-8 to win an Atlantic Sun Conference series. “It's huge,” Lojewski said of the sweep. “They were in first place coming into this. We knew it was a big series for us, so to get three is huge.” Lojewski started his big day with a two-run single from left to the plate Mac Moise And Ian Farrow to cut Jacksonville's early lead to 3-2. The Dolphins (22-23, 15-9 ASUN) would build the lead back to four through the top of the fifth, but Lojewski would help the Eagles tie the score late in the inning. FGCU would load the bases with Evan Dempsey driving in a run due to a fielder's choice. Harrison Povey would follow with a double into the right corner to drive in Dempsey and Charles Davalan , then Lojewski first came through with a double just over the bag to plate Povey and make it 6-6. “I was late with the fastball,” Lojewski said. “He threw me a slider and I really didn't want to swing. I swung and it went over the right field line. I'd say it was a bit of luck.” Jacksonville would take the lead back with a run in the sixth, but Lojewski gave the Eagles (23-22, 15-9 ASUN) their first lead in the seventh. After Povey was hit by a pitch, Lojewski connected on an 0-1 offering for a two-run explosion over the wall in left, giving the Eagles an 8-7 lead and giving Lojewski five RBI on the day. Perhaps Lojewski's biggest play would come in the eighth. After a one-out triple put the tying run 30 yards away, the Eagles brought in the infield. On a 1-0 roll, a shot was cleared back up the middle after a diving stop by Lojewski. After icing the runner, Lojewski threw to the opposite side Robert Moya initially for the second out of the inning; however, the third-place Dolphin broke home. Moya fired a strike at the plate, where Lopez made the tag to complete a 6-3-2 double play and keep FGCU ahead by a run. Jacksonville would have reached the final swing in the ninth inning, but three consecutive singles to right would be enough to tie the game, 8-8. That would clear the way for the Eagles to try for a win in their final at-bat for the second time in the series. Lojewski led off with a double in the ninth, but moved to third base when a grounder off Moya's bat was led off to short. Moya would advance to second base on a grounder, then after a strikeout an intentional walk to Davalan loaded the bases for Lopez. Coming in as a relief in the top of the eighth inning, the freshman saw three straight balls to lead off his only at-bat of the game. After taking a strike, Lopez saw the next pitch come in high for a walk to cross Lojewski with the game-winning RBI. The walk-off win is the fourth this season for FGCU. After by Robert Moya walk-off winner against Xavier on March 3, the next three come from freshmen at-bats thanks to Dempsey's hit against USF on March 19, Gorostola's home run Friday night in the 10th inning, and Lopez's walk-off today. The Eagles are now back in action on Tuesday afternoon for a doubleheader at Florida Atlantic. First pitch in Boca Raton is at 2 p.m Read the full article

