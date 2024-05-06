ACT Comets excited about the future after returning to national competition

Ten years since the ACT Comets last played as an independent entity in the Toyota National Second XI competition, their return for the 2023/2024 season has created a great sense of excitement among the local cricket community in Canberra.

The return of the Comets provided a springboard for the development of local players to compete at the national level, an opportunity that motivated many local players who had toiled in the ACT competition without reward.

It's great that we were in this position to recognize ACT Premier Cricket talent while adding another step to our development pathways, said Comets head coach Jono Dean ahead of the Comets' first match against Western Australia.

The Comets' return was also a shot in the arm for Dean, who had a decorated career for the Comets from 2007 to 2018 and achieved the second-highest individual score in ACT Premier Cricket history of 300* for Queanbeyan in 2013 .

I'm really looking forward to sinking my teeth into the Comets room because I'm obviously a player from the past. What a fantastic opportunity this year is with the Comets back in the Second XI competition, we have a busy schedule and we can't wait to play cricket, Dean said in pre-season.

In what was always going to be a tricky transition from domestic level cricket to the domestic stage, Dean highlighted the Comets return to the Second XI competition as a season of learning and exposure for a young group of players with limited experience in playing four-day cricket.

In the longer game format you have to rely on your defense and leave a little more space, absorbing pressure and applying pressure at different points in the game. From a bowling point of view, are we physically able to withstand big loads, for some of our bowlers it's 20 overs on the bounce, two days in a row, Dean said.

The Comet's historic return came against a strong Western Australia team and saw seven players make their second XI debut, with Nic Broes, Hanno Jacobs, Benji Floros and Sam Skelly the only players with longer experience in the format.

It was ultimately a difficult introduction for many, with the Comets down an innings and 188 runs and simply outclassed in the unfamiliar conditions of the WACA. The experience served as an early reality check for the squad, that they were now competing against state-contracted players and some of the best talent in the country.

The message at the end of the match was that we were not the first and certainly not the last team to go to the WACA and get caught up in playing cricket the way you would normally play on different wickets. It's a completely different surface there, with the ball you have to be on the full side, and we were just too short, Dean said.

I think a few of them have woken up to the fact that this isn't Canberra level cricket anymore.

The team bounced back from the defeat in Perth, with a series of home games against Phillip Oval, starting in South Australia. Sam Skelly took 5-68 and Jack Sanson, Scott Murn and Hanno Jacobs all earned fifties. SA set a target and then turned up the heat on the Comets bats late on the final day, bowling them for 213 but just ten minutes shy of what would have been a fighting draw, giving the side the invaluable belief that they could win the opponent could really push teams.

After a New Year's break to rest and recuperate, the Comets hosted Tasmania at Phillip Oval, where Twin Ton of Queanbeyan duo Tyler Van Luin (114) and Mikey McNamara (116) led the ACT past 300 for the first time, to to force the match deep into the final day.

A virtual Tasmanian Sheffield Shield side would prevail and record a six-wicket victory, but once again the side were buoyed by their ability to compete, with the Tigers admitting to having been pushed much further than they expected.

The final game against NSW demonstrated the real development of the side from their first game against WA.

A batting masterclass from Scott Murn (141*) saw the Comets declare 9/394 in Blacktown, before Hanno Jacobs bowled out NSW for 339 with 4-72. Only Sydney's weather could knock the Comets out of the driver's seat in this match. , with the final day completely fading away and leaving the match tied.

The main difference between the beginning and the beginning of the year was that we were able to make better decisions with bat and ball for longer, Dean said.

We started to give our best more often than in the previous games, and with the bat we learned that the fifties didn't get the job done. We needed someone who scored hundreds every game.

We saw that play out big against Tasmania with Tyler Van Luin and Mikey McNamara, and against NSW with Scott Murn.

Dean was given the opportunity to blood young players throughout the season and handed out debut caps to seven players under 20, a testament to the success of the ACT development pathways and an insight into the future of the Comets.

It's clear that the younger players have the skills, in a way that with developmental athletes you always kind of suspect that they can make the transition to that next level, Dean said.

Guys like 20-year-old Mikey McNamara showed that a young goalkeeper who came straight from the 19s last year, looked home for most of the time, scored a big hundred against Tassie and remained very good throughout the year.

Kai Brunker, an 18-year-old leg-spinner, probably the most difficult skill in cricket, got a bit tagged in Perth but always competed. He's a really good competitor, and I think those kinds of traits will translate to the next level.

With the development of the younger team members heading into next season, Dean is excited about the opportunity for the Comets to grow from just competing to a position to win games.

The transition we want to make is from being difficult to beat because we are inexperienced, don't have much firepower and are learning, to next year better understanding how we want to play and expecting better performance across the board.

Article by UC Sports Media student Oliver Nguyen