T20 World Cup: Terrorist threat to T20 World Cup: West Indies cricket says 'safety and security is number one priority'





West Indian cricket body, Cricket West Indies (CWI), swung into action to allay security fears regarding the Twenty20 World Cup in the country after reports emerged of a terror threat. “We work closely with authorities in host countries and cities, and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate the risks identified for our event,” said Jonny Graves, the CEO of the CWI, to Cricbuzz. A Cricbuzz report on Sunday stated that the T20 World Cup co-host received a terror threat from Northern Pakistan.

“Pro-Islamic State (IS) media sources have launched campaigns inciting violence against sporting events, including video messages from the Afghan-Pakistani affiliate ISKhorasan (IS-K), which highlighted attacks in numerous countries and urged supporters to join the battlefield Close. their countries,” read the terror threat, as reported by Cricbuzz. The International Cricket Council issued a statement on Monday, assuring the safety of the venue and the tournament. “We are working closely with authorities in host countries and cities, and are continuously monitoring and evaluating the global landscape to ensure that appropriate plans are in place to mitigate the identified risks to our event,” the ICC official statement said. West Indies and USA are the co-hosts of the T20 World Cup, scheduled for June 2 to 29. “We would like to assure all stakeholders that the safety and security of everyone at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is our top priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place,” CWI boss Graves added. According to the Cricbuzz report, “Barbados regional security officials are monitoring potential threats to the ICC event” and “information regarding a potential threat to the World Cup has been received from Pro-Islamic State (Daesh) through the media group 'Nashir Pakistan' .'' Coming to the mega event, India will start its World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5, 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the big match against Pakistan on June 9, 2024 at the same venue. India will then play the US and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively. India have been placed in Group A of the tournament, alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA. Their campaign begins on June 5 against Ireland at the newly built Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York before taking on Pakistan in one of the most eagerly awaited matches of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Barbados, Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Vincent, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago are expected to host T20 World Cup matches in the Caribbean islands.

