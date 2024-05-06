River Hawks claim second consecutive America East Outdoor Track & Field title





Full results BALTIMORE, MD. With a total of 167 points, the UMass Lowell men's track and field team captured their second consecutive outdoor conference title Sunday afternoon at the America East Outdoor Track and Field Championships, hosted by UMBC. UAlbany finished the weekend in second place with 153 points, while UMBC rounded out the top three with a 111-point performance. “This championship is special for the men because so many people had to step up, which was not necessary before,” said Head Coach Gary Gardner . “Anytime an unexpected championship comes along, especially against a great program like UAlbany, it's special.” The team found immediate success at the start of the championship on Sunday, as all five runners in the 1,500-meter final achieved personal bests and earned points for the team. Sophomore Sean Kennedy-Wonneberger (East Haddam, Conn.) won the event by 10 points, hitting 3:46.83, while junior Andreas Benassi (Reading, Mass.) (3:47.90) and graduate student John Riley (Quincy, Mass.) (3:48.63) finished third and fourth consecutively. Sophomore Hatim Boukhtam (Abington, Mass.) scored three points with a sixth-place finish and a time of 3:49.87, while sophomores Frederick Coleman (Methuen, Mass.) added a point in eighth place with a time of 3:51.90. Hunter Marino followed up the 1,500 meters with three points in the 400 meters final, finishing in sixth place with a season best time of 48.47. Before three River Hawks competed in the 110 meter hurdles. Sophomore Tristan O'Riorden led the way with fourth place and five points after a personal best of 15.16. Freshmen Nidlaire Olivier (Lowell, Mass.) placed fifth with a personal best of 15.24, good for four points, ahead of junior Lucas Stelmach (Sterling, Massachusetts) took seventh place with a score of 15.71 for two points. O'Riorden also went on to earn the bronze medal in the 400-meter hurdles, with a PR of 52.80, as a sophomore Alejandro Lynch finished sixth with a personal best time of 53.91 for three points. Right after the hurdles, graduate student Thomas Jordan (Needham, Mass.) finished sixth in the 200 meters, earning three points with a score of 21.88. The River Hawks also had a handful of runners in the 5k, four of which scored for the team, finishing consecutively from fourth to seventh place. Senior Joe Young (Dorchester, Massachusetts) was the first of the group to finish, taking fourth place with a personal best time of 14:24.39, good for five points. Riley took fifth place with four points (14:27.87), junior Jan Wouter Van Den Akker (Groningen, Netherlands) finished sixth with three points (14:28.97) and Kennedy-Wonneberger rounded out the scorers with two points and a seventh place with a time of 14:29.69. One of the many highlights of the day was the three decathlon athletes who stormed the podium for the top three spots. Sophomore Derek Munroe (Tewksbury, Massachusetts) took the win, with a total of 6418 points, while Stelmach claimed second place with 6235 and freshman Brandon Riley (Weymouth, Massachusetts) rounded out the top three with a total of 6,155 points. The 4x100m team of seniors is present on the relays Baijeon Bookal second year Brett Earle (Baldwinville, MA), senior Aras Kaya (Winchester, Mass.) and freshmen Evan Imasogie (Lowell, Mass.) recorded a season-best time of 41.58 for fourth place and five points. The 4×800 team reached the podium with a third-place finish, as did sophomore Benassi Simple Iddriss (Milford, Mass.), freshman Dennis Satchek (Boston, Mass.) and Boukhtam earned the team six more points with a time of 7:37.84. Marino's 4×400 team, sophomores Bradley Diaz O'Riorden and Jordan also earned points, adding up to three with a sixth-place finish in 3:16.28. “The 4x100m got us going again today, followed by a sensational 1,500m,” said Gardner. “That really set the stage for the whole day.” In the field events, freshmen Shane Exilhomme (Orlando, Florida) finished in a tie for fifth place, clearing 1.88m and collecting three points, while senior Luis Cadime (Lowell, Mass.) added one point during an eighth-place performance in the shot put, throwing 14.35 meters. These performances came together to help the River Hawks capture not only their second consecutive outdoor conference title, but also their second in program history, with last season being the first. In addition to the win, all top-three finishers earned All-Conference honors.

