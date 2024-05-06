STRUGGLING! Skidmore wins the Liberty League Womens Tennis title for the 13th consecutive season





Next game: vs. NCAA Tournament – First Round 10-05-2024 | TBA Be able to. 10 (Friday) / to be determined vs NCAA Tournament – First Round History ITHACA, NY As the Skidmore Women's Tennis Conference championship series began, thoroughbred freshman player Katie Wong was five years old. Now, at the age of 18, she holds the record of 13 in the programe outright Liberty League title with a victory over No. 3 in three sets to halt the rise of a Vassar team. The Thoroughbreds defeated the Brewers 5-3 on Sunday in the title match at the Reis Tennis Center at Cornell University. It is the seventh season in a row that Skidmore rode for the championship through Vassar.

The win secures Skidmore's 17 e straight NCAA Division III tournament berth for the 12-5 Thoroughbreds. The 5-3 victory avenged a regular season loss for the Brewers for the third year in a row.

The tournament field will be announced Monday, May 6 at noon and regional action begins on May 10.

Skidmore jumped out to an all-important 2-1 lead in doubles and picked up a pair of quick wins in singles to move up 4-1.

Vassar started to come back, with wins over No. 4 and No. 2 to pull within a point. Wong put it away with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 victory over Iris Li.

Skidmore took the lead with victories in the first and second doubles matches. Konika Dhull And Grace Truong previously defeated No. 1-ranked McCusker/Dowd 8-2 Ella Provost and Wong put the Thoroughbreds in pair with an 8-4 win over Li/Kirby.

Vassar got on the board with an 8-6 win over No. 3 Kishnan/Dulley.

Dhull achieved her second win (6-2, 6-1) at first singles, making it 3-0, and Katherine Almquist moments later brought Skidmore within a point of capturing the title with a straight set (6-2, 6-0) victory over Kirby in the fifth match.

Krishnan (who won twice for the Brewers) and Dowd both won in three sets, bringing the Brewers back to within a point.

Skidmore had two more chances to decide the game. Wong has done it for the thoroughbreds, and Beilynn Geiss stood a break in the third set at number 6 in the only unfinished match.

