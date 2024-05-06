Sports
New D1 men's hockey team coach appointed – The Liberty Champion
Sam Feamster has been named captain of the Liberty men's D1 hockey team. He succeeds Matt Bartel, who played five seasons for the Flames, serving as both captain and assistant captain. Feamster is entering his third season with Liberty and Head Coach Kirk Handy's expectations for him will not change even if he will wear the coveted C on his jersey next season.
I don't want him to change anything,” Handy said. “I want him to be who he is, on and off the ice. I don't want Sam to be Matt Bartel from last year or Colin Baird from the year before. I want him to be Sam Feamster. We chose Sam because of who he is, Handy said.
Femster's expectations for herself won't change either.
As a captain, my personal expectations don't change at all. “I always want to be the hardest working, most focused, intense and competitive guy,” Feamster said.
Although there were several strong candidates to become the next captain, Feamster knew he had a good chance.
When last season ended, I knew I was one of the guys who would be considered our next captain. However, I didn't know for sure until a team meeting on April 10. They pulled out a video of my father to announce that I would be our next captain, Feamster said. When I heard it from my father, it was a special moment. At that moment I felt like all my work had paid off. Every part of the trip to Liberty was worth it.
Fester started playing hockey in his home state of Colorado at the age of five. He set big goals for himself at a young age.
At age 12, I decided I wanted to play college hockey and I was willing to do whatever it took to make that happen, Feamster said.
Feam's hard work mentality has stayed with him throughout his hockey career. This attribute caught Handy's attention at Liberty.
When he's off the ice, you see him in the gym, you see him shooting pucks, you see him doing the little things, Handy said.
At the age of 17, Feamster moved to Detroit to play for HoneyBaked Hockey, a club that has produced many NHL alumni. Feamster considers his time in Detroit a big growth period in his life.
I grew up quite quickly because I was forced to be independent. This is when my faith became my own personal journey and I began to grow into who I am today, Feamster said.
After playing two seasons in Detroit, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Feamster to return home. While there, he played for a junior team called the Pueblo Bulls.
It was a year full of setbacks and failures. Feamster said: I was very burned out after that season.
For his senior year of high school, Feamster traveled to Montana to play for the Helena Bighorns. He had a great season at Montana and his impressive athleticism caught Handy's attention.
“I had the time of my life, success on and off the ice, won a lot of games and fell in love with hockey again,” Feamster said. This opportunity in Helena put me on Liberty's radar. Coach Kirk liked the way I played and saw that I had potential, so he offered me a commitment.
Feamster has since played for Handys Flames for two seasons. It's been a long journey for him to get where he is today, but Feamster has only good things to say about his time at Liberty.
I enjoyed my time here at Liberty. I have grown tremendously both on and off the ice. “I have developed my game to the point where I know I can help our team win every day,” Feamster said.
Perdew is a sports reporter for the Liberty Champion.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.liberty.edu/champion/2024/05/new-mens-d1-hockey-team-coach-named/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New D1 men's hockey team coach appointed – The Liberty Champion
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight: World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's Darkheart Update: Everything You Want to Know
- Hinduism: Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, the divine beggar
- America must continue to morally defend democracy
- English actor Bernard Hill, known for 'Titanic' and 'Lord of the Rings,' dies at 79
- Celebrity. Money. Fashion. It's the Met Gala.
- Stock Market Today: Global Stocks Follow Wall St's Advance Fueled by Colder Jobs Data
- Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Maharashtra – Police destroy nine IEDs, explosive materials dumped by Naxalites in Gadchiroli
- Karan Johar News: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's timely protest against sanctioned ruckus is important
- Liberty League three-peat for RPI men's tennis – Troy Record
- Some asthma inhalers emit greenhouse gases.But can patients afford to switch? : Shots
- Mammography should begin at age 40 to address rising breast cancer rates among young people: U.S. Preventive Services Task Force | Health