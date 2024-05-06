Sam Feamster has been named captain of the Liberty men's D1 hockey team. He succeeds Matt Bartel, who played five seasons for the Flames, serving as both captain and assistant captain. Feamster is entering his third season with Liberty and Head Coach Kirk Handy's expectations for him will not change even if he will wear the coveted C on his jersey next season.

I don't want him to change anything,” Handy said. “I want him to be who he is, on and off the ice. I don't want Sam to be Matt Bartel from last year or Colin Baird from the year before. I want him to be Sam Feamster. We chose Sam because of who he is, Handy said.

Femster's expectations for herself won't change either.

As a captain, my personal expectations don't change at all. “I always want to be the hardest working, most focused, intense and competitive guy,” Feamster said.

Although there were several strong candidates to become the next captain, Feamster knew he had a good chance.

When last season ended, I knew I was one of the guys who would be considered our next captain. However, I didn't know for sure until a team meeting on April 10. They pulled out a video of my father to announce that I would be our next captain, Feamster said. When I heard it from my father, it was a special moment. At that moment I felt like all my work had paid off. Every part of the trip to Liberty was worth it.

Fester started playing hockey in his home state of Colorado at the age of five. He set big goals for himself at a young age.

At age 12, I decided I wanted to play college hockey and I was willing to do whatever it took to make that happen, Feamster said.

Feam's hard work mentality has stayed with him throughout his hockey career. This attribute caught Handy's attention at Liberty.

When he's off the ice, you see him in the gym, you see him shooting pucks, you see him doing the little things, Handy said.

At the age of 17, Feamster moved to Detroit to play for HoneyBaked Hockey, a club that has produced many NHL alumni. Feamster considers his time in Detroit a big growth period in his life.

I grew up quite quickly because I was forced to be independent. This is when my faith became my own personal journey and I began to grow into who I am today, Feamster said.

After playing two seasons in Detroit, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Feamster to return home. While there, he played for a junior team called the Pueblo Bulls.

It was a year full of setbacks and failures. Feamster said: I was very burned out after that season.

For his senior year of high school, Feamster traveled to Montana to play for the Helena Bighorns. He had a great season at Montana and his impressive athleticism caught Handy's attention.

“I had the time of my life, success on and off the ice, won a lot of games and fell in love with hockey again,” Feamster said. This opportunity in Helena put me on Liberty's radar. Coach Kirk liked the way I played and saw that I had potential, so he offered me a commitment.

Feamster has since played for Handys Flames for two seasons. It's been a long journey for him to get where he is today, but Feamster has only good things to say about his time at Liberty.

I enjoyed my time here at Liberty. I have grown tremendously both on and off the ice. “I have developed my game to the point where I know I can help our team win every day,” Feamster said.

Perdew is a sports reporter for the Liberty Champion.