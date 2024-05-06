Sports
The women's tennis season in the northwest of the country ends with a loss in the state of Arizona
Northwestern traveled to Malibu to compete in the opening round of the NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships in Pepperdine.
In the opening tournament against Arizona State with a game that lasted more than three hours, the Wildcats (19-8, 9-2 Big Ten) fell 4-3 to the Sun Devils (15-9, 6-4 PAC-12) .
The doubles point has been a key point to NU's success all season, and the situation on Friday afternoon was no different, as the 'Cats took the doubles point in three closely contested games.
NU's No. 1 doubles pillars, graduate student Christina Hand and senior Justine Leong, took on the nation's No. 31 doubles team of Chelsea Fontenel and Patricija Spaka. Hand and Leong lost 6-3.
The loss put the 'Cats in a similar situation to their Big Ten Tournament semifinal loss to Ohio State. To win the doubles point, they had to win both remaining matches.
Minutes later, the No. 2 pairing of junior Sydney Pratt and freshman Neena Feldman won 6-4. At 5-4, 40-40, the Sun Devils double-faulted, giving NU the win.
The doubles point came down to No. 3 duo student Britany Lau and senior Maria Shusharina – who had a 17-1 record entering the season.
At 4-4, 40-40, Lau hit a volley to give the 'Cats a break and serve for the doubles point. In the following match, Shusharina set up a match point with a volley of her own, and on match point Arizona State hit the ball out of bounds after a bad lob, giving Lau and Shusharina the 6–4 victory and NU a 1–0 lead.
After Monday's selection show viewing party, coach Claire Pollard alluded to the 'Cats' inability to figure out the singles match against Ohio State, as the Buckeyes swept NU twice in singles play this season.
Although the 'Cats were not swept by Arizona State, they won only two singles matches, less than the necessary three to win.
NU won only two of the six first sets and had to come back in one of them to emerge victorious in this match. No. No. 1 Shusharina, a unanimous member of the All-Big Ten Team, and No. 6 Lau won their first sets 6-4 and 6-2, respectively. No. 2 Leong led 3-0 in the opening set, but eventually lost it 7-5 due to a double fault on set point.
The 'Cats started to find some momentum early in the second sets. Leong and No. 4 Pratt came into the break early, and No. 3 Hand quickly took a 5-1 lead in the second set.
Shortly afterwards, Shusharina and Lau secured their victories, giving NU a 3-0 lead. Shusharina won 6-4, 6-4. 79 player Giulia Morlet, while Lau won 6-2, 6-4.
The 'Cats only had to win one of the remaining four games to win the match.
However, the momentum shifted back to the Sun Devils after these wins. Despite Leong and Pratt both having break advantages in their second sets, Leong lost 7-5, 6-4, while Pratt fell 6-2, 7-5.
Kiley Rabjohns, No. 5 junior, fought back from a 3-1 deficit in the second set and found herself in a tiebreaker against Sara Svetac. In a close match, Rabjohns lost and Svetac secured a 6-3, 7-6(6) victory. This tied the game at 3-3, leaving the fate of NU's season in the hands of Hand on Court 3.
Against her opponent Marianna Argyrokastriti, Hand led 5-4 in the last set, after a backhand winner down the line during her service game. She then put Argyrokastriti under pressure by reaching 5-4 and 40-40 with a match point, but knocked the ball out.
When the match was then tied at 5–5, Hand recorded multiple winners to take a 6–5 lead in the set. Leading 40–30 in the match, Hand still had two match points but failed to convert either, sending the match into a tiebreaker with a bid for the second round of the tournament.
Hand seemingly ran out of gas as she lost the tiebreak 7-1. The final score read 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(1) in favor of Argyrokastriti, effectively ending the season for the 'Cats.
Now that an older team and several players have played their last game as a Wildcat, NU will return to action in the fall with a brand new lineup.
