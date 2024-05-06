Princeton University





WORCESTER The first varsity of the No. 1 Princeton Women's Lightweight Rowing Team earned gold at the Eastern Sprints on Sunday afternoon. It is the first time in program history that the 1V has collected four consecutive gold medals at Sprints. The last team to win four straight gold medals was Wisconsin, which won six straight between 2005 and 2010. Princeton's 1F rowed to a 7:05.99, 3.7 seconds ahead of Radcliffe (7:09.69). The 2X started the race for Princeton and crossed the line in 8:13.66, second to Boston University (8:11.42). The Tigers defeated Georgetown (8:31.81), Wisconsin (8:45.23), Radcliffe (8:58.22) and Gordon (9:41.93). It is the boat's fifth consecutive medal during the Easterns. Princeton's B4 placed second (8:25.16), behind Boston University (8:17.1) The Tigers' varsity four earned bronze, behind Boston University (7:49.57) and Radcliffe (7:54.4). Boston University won the team trophy by one point over Princeton. “The athletes fought their hearts out and we are so impressed and proud of them,” said the Princeton head coach Paul Rassam . “Looking ahead to the IRAs, the double and the four are now the fighters and it's a position I'm sure they will dive into and enjoy. The eight rode a balanced and tough piece. They continue to develop like a boat, and they will not let themselves settle. The goal is to get faster.” “It was so exciting to race side by side on six lanes with really tough competition,” he said Alice McCarthy . It was a chance to really push ourselves and show the speed we've built up in championship races over the last few months.” “It's such a privilege to race in a championship with such driven, hard-working teammates and it's so exciting to see all the work we've put in paying off,” he said. Cat Barry . “We look forward to finding even more speed together as we prepare for IRAs!” Princeton will race in the IRA National Championships later this month (May 31-June 2).

