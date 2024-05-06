MATCH Preview AND SQUAD NEWS: The Blaze vs Lancashire Thunder

Chris Read is a Trent Bridge legend but he is determined to disappoint the locals on Bank Holiday Monday when he takes his Lancashire Thunder side to the place he called home for 20 seasons as a professional up to and including 2017.

The Blaze vs Lancashire Thunder

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Monday May 6, 2024, 10:30 am

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Thunder team taking on The Blaze:

Ellie Threlkeld (c/wk), Olivia Bell, Danielle Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Katie Mack, Fi Morris, Tara Norris, Seren Smale

New Thunder coach Read returns to Nottingham for the fifth Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy match of the new summer, against last year's finalists the Blaze (10.30am).

The two regions have started the new season in a similar fashion, winning one and losing three of their four matches.

Blaze are bottom with four points and Thunder two places above in sixth with five points, thanks to a bonus point win over Sunrisers at Emirates Old Trafford last week.

Blaze's only win came against Northern Diamonds in Scarborough on Wednesday.

We play very good cricket in patches, said Read, whose side lost a tight match against defending champions Southern Vipers at Wormsley on Wednesday, taking three wickets to defend a target of 207.

We haven't necessarily strung it together at all stages of the matches in too many cricket matches – hence the reason we've lost three and won one.

We played a very strong game against Sunrisers to win, and there were aspects against Vipers, especially the bowling effort, which was impressive.

We haven't quite sorted it out yet, but we are definitely moving in the right direction.

Read has been back to Trent Bridge many times since his playing days were over. He has coached in the men's game and the women's game since hanging up his wicket gloves.

Last season, for example, he fulfilled the role of assistant coach for the women of Trent Rockets in the Hundred.

But rarely has he been to Trent Bridge as a visitor.

In 1996 – two summers before he made his first-class debut – he did so while playing for Gloucestershire Seconds against Notts. However, that may have been the only time for the Devonian.

“I've spent quite a bit of time there, even recently since I finished playing, but I've always been on the home side,” he continued.

It will be a little strange going into the opposition's locker room even though the Blaze are in the away game. So basically you're in the dressing room of the mansion. Maybe it feels very homely!

When asked if he would like to take his old seat in that dressing room, he accepts that it is reserved for someone else.

I couldn't do it, he said. I'll tell Ellie where the captain's corner is so she can go in there.

Read also accepts that conditions on Monday may differ from normal.

He added: Traditionally, while I was there, the one-day wickets were fantastically good cricket wickets with good pace, lots of bounce and lots of runs scored.

But it's been a wet spring, and we need to figure that out.

I'm definitely looking forward to going back there.

Reading will be busy on Monday, with Trent Bridge also hosting the Notts Street Food Festival from 12pm to 9pm.

A post on the Nottinghamshire CCC website says around 4,000 visitors are expected to sample some of Nottingham's best street food and get behind the Blaze.

Blaze reached both regional finals last year – in 50-over and T20 cricket. They were defeated by the Southern Vipers on both occasions.

However, it has been a challenging start to 2024 for a side captained by former England spinner Kirstie Gordon and coached by Chris Guest.

Blaze, who have brought in South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk for a second season as their overseas player, have been ravaged by injuries and international call-ups and lost their first three matches, being bowled out for 135, 126 and 87 en route.

However, they bounced back earlier this week and successfully chased down 189 against the Diamonds in Scarborough.

One of their key players in that match was Welsh international Bethan Gammon, who hit 39 from number seven to help them recover from 105–6 and win by two wickets with two balls to spare.

Gammon did not expect to play much first-team cricket this season, but good form in the second team, coupled with unavailability issues, has seen her step up in the last two matches. She also serves as the region's Pathway Talent Manager.

Thunder batting all-rounder Daisy Mullan has spent the first few weeks of the season on loan at the Blaze, posting scores of 18, 3, 14 and 12 in four matches. She will not be available for her parent region later this weekend.

This will be the first of two games in three days for Thunder, who also play Central Sparks at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday – the last game before half-time to play the Charlotte Edwards Cup T20 competition.

Opposition player to watch

Six-time spin bowling international all-rounder Kirstie Gordon does it all for the Blaze.

A left-arm spinner, she is a powerful weapon with the ball. She topped the batting order in their last match and is captain of the side.

Gordon, 26, played one Test match for England and five T20 internationals in 2018 and 2019 and toured New Zealand with the England A in March.

Gordon is a crafty spinner and more often than not a reliable lower-order batsman. In Wednesday's win over Diamonds, she claimed two wickets, taking two catches at mid-off and hitting 19 with the bat.

Born in Scotland, she is approaching 300 senior wickets in her career – a milestone she is likely to reach this summer.

If the Thunder are going to win this one, they'll probably have to keep this all-rounder quiet.

Previous meeting

Thunder and Blaze have never taken the field against each other in this competition.

Last season's matches were both abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain, first at Mansfield in May and then again at Sedbergh in July.

Last year was the Blaze's first campaign as a team to replace the Lightning in regional cricket.

However, the Blaze won the only Charlotte Edwards Cup T20 match between the two – by three wickets at Emirates Old Trafford at the end of May, as they successfully chased down a target of 118.