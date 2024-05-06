NCAA Division 1 Women's Tennis Championship; Racers fall to Lady Vols, but not before scoring points | Murray stands

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. As expected, 16th seed Tennessee was a very tough opponent for Murray State in the first round of the NCAA Women's Tennis Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Vols of the powerful Southeastern Conference claimed a 4-0 (matches) victory over the Racers, ending one of the program's most memorable seasons in several years. The final record for the Racers is 18-8, which spans two chapters of tremendous history as this team became the first team under the Racer Athletics umbrella to not only win a Missouri Valley Conference regular season team title, but also a Valley tournament title.
The Lady Vols immediately took control of Saturday's event in front of a partisan crowd at Barksdale Stadium in Knoxville, quickly winning the first two doubles matches by wide margins to claim the doubles point. From then on, the singles matches moved quickly.
Marit Kreugel, almost unbeatable this spring at No. 5 or No. 6 singles, met her match in the form of Esther Adeshina of Tennessee, who won 6-2, 6-1. Natalie Slezakova, who battled injuries for much of her career but won some big races late this season (perhaps a big reason why she was named Co-Racer Female Athlete of the Year), fell to Leyla Britez Risso Tennessee, 6-1, 6-2. Finally, Emma Honore, who teamed with Slezakova in the spring to form a surprisingly formidable doubles team, was defeated by Lady Vols Alana Wolfberg 6-1, 6-0 to end the match.
However, two other games took place at the same time that were anything but dominant for Tennessee. In one instance, it was even the Murray State player who had the upper hand as freshman sensation Valeria Chaikovskaia, who carried the No. 1 singles spot very well, came out and defeated the nation's No. 14 player, Sofia Cabezas , hit in the mouth. by winning the first set 6-4. Cabezas had claimed the first game of the second set when their match was halted after Tennessee secured the fourth and final point.
Meanwhile, Sarah Bureau, after losing the first set 6-3 to Lady Vols No. 2 player, Elza Tomase, overcame a 2-0 deficit in Set 2 to take a 3-2 lead before Tomase had a 4 taken. -3 lead when their match was called.
