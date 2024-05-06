Cowgirl Tennis defeats Fairfield, SMU, advances to Super Regionals | Sport





Oklahoma State's advance to the Sweet 16 for the sixth time in program history should have been more appreciated, according to coach Chris Young. “I feel like people might be taking this team a little too much for granted,” Young said. I think everyone today thought it would be easy. It's never easy If that's indeed what everyone thought, it's the No. 1 Cowgirls' own fault. They made it look easy this past weekend, with Fairfield Saturday and SMU Sunday at the Greenwood Tennis Center. And if the crowd can also take a Super Regional win over Tennessee for granted this Saturday, the Cowgirls (29-0) are undoubtedly the best team in the country. The only question that matters is whether or not they become the first women's team in school history to win a national championship. OSU was largely unchallenged in the first two rounds of the NCAA Championships. The Cowgirls won their four doubles matches by a combined score of 20-2, winning 19 of the 20 singles sets completed. On Sunday, Ange Oby Kajuru and Anastasiya Komar trailed 3-4 in their doubles match, and Komar was the only Cowgirl to lose a set in the singles competition. Otherwise it was a relatively quick weekend. “We have so many ways to win and I think we showed that all season,” Young said. These kids need to be able to struggle and find a way. No. 46 Lucia Peyre won Sunday's match by beating Hadley Doyle 6-3, 6-0. She believes her game improves as the moment increases. I think I played my best tennis at the Big 12 tournament and also (at the ITA Indoor Championship, Peyre said.) Still, she preceded Young in challenging fans for a bigger turnout in the later rounds. Compared to last year, a lot more people are coming to our games, and that's a lot of fun, Peyre said. I hope more people come next weekend. That is something very important to us. Ayumi Miayamoto echoed that sentiment. It helps us a lot to be more energetic during the match, she said. Miyamoto, in her fifth year at Oklahoma State, has never taken this team for granted. She came back for another season because she believed the team could be special. We are truly connected, Miyamoto said. Every game can be the last game for us, so we really try to enjoy every moment we have. Fairfield match results Singles competition Know. 18 Anastasia Comer (OSU) def. Sarah Liu (FFD), 6-0, 6-0 No. 46 Lucia Peyre (OSU) vs. Katerina Plumtree (FFD), 6-0, 3-2, incomplete No. 72 Safiya Carrington (OSU) vs. Nicolette Loeffler (FFD), 6-1, 5-4, incomplete No. 84 Ayumi Miyamoto (OSU) def. Francesca Karman (FFD), 6-0, 6-0 Kristina Novak (OSU) Lily Malinowski (FFD), 6-1, 5-1, incomplete Raquel González (OSU) Maeve Cassidy (FFD), 6-2, 6-0 Doubles competition No. 3 Anastasiya Komar and Ange Oby Kajuru (OSU) final. Maeve Cassidy and Sarah Liu (FFD), 6-0 Ayumi Miyamoto and Raquel Gonzalez (OSU) defend. Francesca Karman and Lily Malinowski (FFD), 6-0 Kristina Novak and Safiya Carrington (OSU) vs. Laina Campos and Nicolette Loeffler (FFD), 4-2, incomplete SMU Match Results Singles competition No. 18Anastasia Komar (OSU) vs. Taylor Johnson (SMU) 6-2, 4-6, incomplete Yes. 3 Ange Oby Kajuru (OSU) def. Drew Morris (SMU) 7-5, 6-1 No. 46 Lucia Peyre (OSU) def. Hadley Morris (SMU) 6-3, 6-0 No. 72 Morning Carrington (OSU) vs. Lana Mavor (SMU) 6-0, 6-6, incomplete No. 84 Ayumi Miyamoto (OSU) def. Millie Skelton (SMU) 6-0, 6-1 Kristina Novak (OSU) vs. Caroline McGinley (SMU) 6-4, 2-5, unfinished Doubles competition No. 3 Anastasiya Komar and Ange Oby Kajuru (OSU) vs. No. 45 Lana Mavor and Taylor Johnson (SMU) 3-4, incomplete Ayumi Miyamoto and Raquel Gonzalez (OSU) defend. Hadley Doyle and Drew Morris (SMU) 6-2 Kristina Novak and Safiya Carrington (OSU) defend. Millie Skelton and Caroline McGinley (SMU) 6-0

