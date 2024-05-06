Lehigh competes with Bucknell prior to the Patriot League Championships





LEWISBURG, Pa. Lehigh women's rowing traveled west Sunday morning to compete against Patriot League rival Bucknell in four different races. The Mountain Hawks and Bison competed in the first varsity eight, second varsity eight, varsity four and second varsity four races. “I was incredibly proud of the entire team today as we battled from stern to bow in every boat,” freshman said Amaya Yarrish . “A highlight for me during the race was when our novice four showed perseverance and relentless effort as we ran on Bucknell's novice 4 in the final 100 meters of the race. Overall, it was exciting to see all the team's hard work come together. in time for championship races.” Lehigh and Bucknell met earlier this school year on Nov. 11, resulting in wins in the first and second varsity eight races. This time, the Bison finished first in those events. Bucknell's first varsity eight finished their race with a time of 6:22.62, which was better than Lehigh's time of 6:31.61. Additionally, Bucknell's second varsity eight finished ahead of Lehigh with times of 6:37.68 and 6:42.97, respectively. In the first varsity four race, Bucknell's boat came out on top, crossing the finish line in 7:14.26, as opposed to Lehigh's time of 7:39.92. The Bison raced three different boats against the Mountain Hawks in the 2v4 race, resulting in Bucknell's third varsity four-boat winner with a time of 7:14.90. Bucknell's second varsity four finished with a time of 7:25.23 to take second, while Lehigh's second varsity four finished ahead of Bucknell's starting four with a time of 7:47.83. “Our race was a huge demonstration of all the hard work we put into training every day,” Junior said Katerina Bazarko . “Bucknell pulled away in the first half of the race, but our boat remained calm and consistent in power, allowing us to maintain margins throughout rather than letting them slip away completely. Overall, a big step forward that makes us super excited and optimistic. for patriots in two weeks.” The Mountain Hawks will next be in action on Friday, May 17 in Pennsauken, NJ during the Patriot League Championships. Like Lehigh rowing onFacebook,follow furtherX(formerly Twitter) andInstagramfor further updates on the Mountain Hawks. Results

Women's Varsity 8+ Lehigh: 6:31.61

Bucknell: 6:22:62 Second Varsity Women 8+ Lehigh: 6:42.97

Bucknell: 6:37.68 Varsity 4+ for women Lehigh: 7:39.92

Bucknell: 7:14.26 Second Varsity 4+ for women Lehigh: 7:47.83

Bucknell 2v4: 7:25.23

Bucknell 3v4: 7:14.90

Bucknell N4: 7:50.29 Setups

Women's Varsity 8+ cJulia McDougall 8Mina Petrovic 7Isabella Thompson carpenter 6Sophia Foster 5Catherine Hilow 4Jenna O'Dell 3Jordan Roth 2Gabriella Pontoriero 1Madison Goldstein Second Varsity Women 8+ cAva Albano 8 Katerina Bazarko 7Emma Litchfield 6Lydia Sheeser 5Adelaide Weir 4Hanna Vogel 3Meghan Hastings 2Alexandria Neem 1Franki Morrell Varsity 4+ for women 4Tess Koleno 3Lily Glenning 2Helen Doyle 1Sofia Bove cRylee Stancliffe Second Varsity 4+ for women 4Olivia Schafer 3 Amaya Yarrish 2Reva Singh 1Grace Ioffe cEirinn Sikes

