Oregon Football beats Ohio State with the Big Ten Conference's No. 1 transfer class





The Oregon football team is crushing the competition in the Big Ten Conference with their transfer portal class. The Ducks transfer class of 14 highly touted players is the best in the Big Ten and not even close. In the system rankings of transfers, Oregon's class is 73.43 points on 247Sports. The next highest is the Ohio State Buckeyes with 59.79 points and then the Washington Huskies with 59.34 points. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have acquired some of the top talent from the nation's top programs via transfer, including a five-star player, six four-star players and six three-star players.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning, Ohio State coach Ryan Day undefined This weekend, Lannings' defense got a boost with two highly sought-after players in former Alabama safety Peyton Woodyard and former Michigan State defensive tackle Derrick Harmon. Nationally, Oregon's transfer class is ranked No. 2 in the country, trailing only Ole Miss. Four-star Woodyard announced his transfer from the University of Alabama to the Oregon Ducks football program on Sunday. Here are three things to know about Woodyard's commitment to Oregon. Woodyards Oregon Trail: History of Georgia, Alabama Woodyard, initially a highly touted prospect from the class of 2024 committed to the University of Georgia in January 2023. But he later reversed his commitment to Alabama in August of that year. Woodyard was the very first junior to announce his college decision at the All-American Bowl, choosing Georgia at the time. The defensive back enrolled for the spring semester at Alabama after committing to their 2024 recruiting class in December. Following the retirement of legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban, the Alabama athletic department hired former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer. Despite Alabama's early enrollment and spending the spring with the program under their new coach, Woodyard entered the transfer portal on April 29. Woodyard was listed in the portal with a 'do not contact' tag, implying the transfer knew its future destination. He announced his decision to let the Ducks play under coach Lanning on Sunday. Woodyard has four years of eligibility remaining. All American Bowls Man of the Year: Woodyards High School Prominence The four-star safety from California is ranked 101st overall in the 247 Composite rankings. Woodyard was also listed as the No. 9 safety and No. 12 player out of California. During his freshman year at St. John Bosco High School in 2022, Woodyard recorded 53 tackles, one interception and seven pass breakups. He also added 62 tackles as a sophomore. In Oregon, he will be reunited with former St. John Bosco teammate Matayo Uiagalelei. Andrew Nemac, host of “Recruiting with Andrew Nemec” on ESPN, praised Woodyard, saying, “I think he's the most polished, most interesting young man I've interviewed in my career.” No. 2 Transfer Class: Woodyard joins the herd Woodyard's athletic achievements in high school earned him selection to both the All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl, even earning “Man of the Year” at the All-American Bowl. Lanning made significant transfer wins this weekend, landing both Woodyard and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon from Michigan State on Friday. The Ducks have been added 14 players from the portal this offseason. These newcomers include Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, former five-star receiver Evan Stewart of Texas A&M, and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, who helped Washington win the Pac-12 Conference and reach the College Football Playoff title game last year. They also brought in another talented quarterback, Dante Moore, a former five-star recruit from UCLA. These transfers, along with Woodyard and Harmon, have helped Oregon put itself in a strong position to not only compete but win in the Big Ten. The Ducks are well equipped to be a major contender in their new conference.

