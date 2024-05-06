'Little Tennis Libraries' help expand the sport in Milwaukee





You've probably heard of little free libraries. They are book sharing boxes in which everyone can take a book to read for free. A local foundation is using that idea to expand the game of tennis. Tennis is a sport for life, but access to the racket and ball is not easy for everyone. SIGN UP TODAY: Receive daily headlines and breaking news emails from FOX6 News “I think you can really be afraid of it until you put a racket in your hand and start hitting the ball,” Rachel Badt said. Our entire mission is to enrich the lives of young people through tennis,” Badt added. Badt and a team with the Milwaukee Tennis & Education Foundation had an idea to create small tennis libraries. Thanks to donations, the mini tennis hubs are stocked with rackets, tennis balls and information about the sport that people can borrow and return. They are located in ten locations in Milwaukee County, most of which are in the city of Milwaukee. “The goal is to grow a little each year until there's maybe one of every tennis court in Milwaukee. Wouldn't that be great?” Badt said. FOX6 first featured the Milwaukee Tennis & Education Foundation in 2019. The group says it offers year-round tennis and youth development programs to help students reach their greatest potential. There is a lot of attention for children living in the inner city of Milwaukee. “Using tennis as a means to get to know themselves. Perseverance and resilience are good,” said Badt. FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android. It's part of their goal to make the sport more accessible and accessible to everyone in the community. 'Come on, pick it up. See how it feels,” Badt said. To view the 10 Little Tennis Library locations, click here. The Milwaukee Tennis & Education Foundation says he is open to more donations, especially tennis ball donations.

