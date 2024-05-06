Sports Betting Summary: Betting the Under Works in Hockey Game 7s While Basketball Goes Over | National sports

With the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing, betting the under in hockey this weekend paid off BetMGM Sportsbook while most of the money in basketball was left in the last game of the first round.
Both sports are now heading to the second round, with eight teams remaining in each sport.
In the NBA, the Eastern Conference semifinals are the most important Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers. In the West the Denver Nuggets will the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder will be confronted with the Dallas Mavericks.
In the N.H.L. the Eastern Conference has the New York Rangers played Carolina Hurricanes, and the Boston Bruins overlooking the Florida Panthers. In the Western Conference, the Dallas stars will the Colorado avalanche, and the Vancouver Canucks will play Edmonton Oil Companies.
TRENDS OF THE WEEK
There were two Game 7s in the NHL ( Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday), and both under bets struck. Since 2005, the underbets are 43-26-9 (60.9%) in Game 7 of the NHL playoffs.
The Cavaliers defeated the Orlando Magic on Sunday in the NBA's only Game 7. The match went by, which was against recent trends. Going into the game, the under betting was 13-3 in the last 16 NBA Game 7s. At BetMGM Sportsbook, 80% of the money was on the opposite side.
Cleveland's home win also was a response to a recent trend of home teams being 3-6 in the last nine NBA Game 7s. At BetMGM Sportsbook, 81% of the money was on the Cavaliers with moneyline bets.
DISRUPTIONS OF THE WEEK
In the NBA, four underdogs won in series betting. The Pacers were the biggest at +260 against the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Mavericks were +120 against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Knicks +100 against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Timberwolves -105 against the Phoenix Suns.
There were no upsets in the first round of the NHL playoffs.
On the PGA Tour, Taylor Pendrith (+10000) won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. At the start of the tournament, Pendrith accounted for 0.7% of all tickets and 1.1% of the money. It was the Canadians' first victory on the PGA Tour.
SHORTLY
With only eight teams left in the NBA and NHL playoffs, the NBA Championship Odds market and the Stanley Cup Odds market have changed.
The Celtics (+110) are huge favorites in the NBA, with the next four teams coming from the Western Conference in the Nuggets (+450), Timberwolves (+575), Thunder (+900) and the Mavericks (+1000) .
The NHL is much more open, with seven teams with odds below +1000. The Oilers and Panthers are the favorites at +450, while the Hurricanes, Rangers and Stars follow closely at +550. The Avalanche are +600, while the Bruins are +900.
