Sports
Dolphins fall back and forth during a Sunday fight
FORT MYERS, FL – Jacksonville Baseball was defeated 9-8 in game three against the FGCU Eagles on Sunday afternoon.
Jackson Westmoreland delivered on a late-game strike, bringing the game to eight apiece. Unfortunately, the Eagles responded in the next half inning, loading the bases, prompting a walk-off walk by the Eagles to win by one run.
Will Gale started the game with a single down the left field line to put the lead man on the field for the Dolphins. Jaden Bastiaan came to bat next and hit a home run to give Jacksonville an early 2-0 lead. The 'Phins weren't done in the inning, like Clayton Hodges drove in Tyrell Brewer to give JU an early 3-0 lead.
The Eagles responded quickly in the bottom of the first inning with two runs of their own on a two-RBI Eagle single.
The Dolphins' bats remained hungry Cade Hentz and Bastian both reached base with a single each. With two out and two on in the top of the second inning, Tyrell Brewer scored with runners on, scoring Bastian and Hentz to extend their lead to three, 5-2.
After a scoreless third and final inning by both teams, the 'Phins then added another run Jos Steidl Hodges scored on a sacrifice fly.
The momentum of the ballgame started to shift in the fifth and the Eagles took full advantage. After the Eagles scored a point to cut the deficit to three, Peyton Prescott came in to relieve Barquin. FGCU finished with four points total in the fifth, bringing the score back to six points apiece.
The next inning Tyrell Brewer added his third RBI of the day after driving Will Gale to take the lead back 7-6 for Jacksonville in the top of the sixth inning.
FGCU got the lead back in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run homer that gave the Eagle an 8-7 lead heading into the eighth.
Both teams posted a zero in the frame, moving the match to the top of second place, where the 'Phins would have another chance to try to tie the game or take the lead late. After two quick outs, JU was down to their final outJos Steidl kept hope alive by hitting a single to right.Blake Edmonds came into a difficult situation in the pitch hit, but also delivered a single that moved Steidl to third base. Freshman Westmoreland had a chance to extend the game or take the lead in the ninth and scored with an RBI single to right, which Steidl scored to tie things up again. 8-8.
The ninth inning got off to a great start for the Eagles, but spelled trouble for the 'Phins. After the Eagles added another runner on base, JU made a call to the bullpen. Issac Williams came out of the 'pen to try to close things out so the 'Phins could send it to extras. He got off to a great start, getting a 6-4 groundout and a punchout to start his outing. The 'Phins intentionally walked an eagle to load the base, creating an opportunity to strike out a force on any base. Unfortunately, the FGCU hitter went 3-1, and after a high fastball that reached the top of the zone, the home plate umpire singled and the dramatic game ended with a walk. Peyton Prescottgot the loss; he is now 4-5 in his freshman season.
Three strokes:
1. Jaden Bastiaan, Tyrell BrewerAnd Clayton Hodges all had multi-hit games, with Bastain having three, including a home run, his fourth of the season. Brewer recorded a double and triple.
2. Five different dolphins recorded an RBI today; Brewer (3), Bastian (2), Hodges (1), Steidl (1) and Westmoreland (1).
3. The Dolphins recorded a season-high nine stolen bases that day.
Next one:
Jacksonville will travel to Tallahassee to take on Florida State in a midweek battle on Tuesday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:00 PM.
|
Sources
2/ https://judolphins.com/news/2024/5/5/baseball-dolphins-fall-in-back-and-forth-sunday-battle.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi and Amit Shah to vote tomorrow in Gandhinagar India TV
- Funeral honors U.S. Marshal killed in Charlotte shooting
- Kangana Ranaut to leave cinema after Bollywood almost left her
- Dolphins fall back and forth during a Sunday fight
- Google said Epic's request was 'unnecessary', but maybe that was the point
- Donald Trump and OnlyFans models turn Miami GP into a weird new world
- What historic UK local election defeat means for Rishi Sunak and his Conservative party Firstpost
- Jon Stewart will miss Monday's daily show and return Thursday
- Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra triumphs over world number 2 Wang Manyu in 'greatest achievement of singles career' to date
- City of Dothan breaks ground on Wiregrass Innovation Center
- The Israeli army has told 100,000 people to leave the Rafah parts of Gaza BBC News
- UK weather: Met Office warns of heavy rain and thunderstorms | uk weather