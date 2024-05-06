Dolphins fall back and forth during a Sunday fight

Next game: in the state of Florida 7-5-2024 | 6:00 PM Be able to. 07 (Tues) / 6:00 PM bee State of Florida

FORT MYERS, FL – Jacksonville Baseball was defeated 9-8 in game three against the FGCU Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Jackson Westmoreland delivered on a late-game strike, bringing the game to eight apiece. Unfortunately, the Eagles responded in the next half inning, loading the bases, prompting a walk-off walk by the Eagles to win by one run.

Will Gale started the game with a single down the left field line to put the lead man on the field for the Dolphins. Jaden Bastiaan came to bat next and hit a home run to give Jacksonville an early 2-0 lead. The 'Phins weren't done in the inning, like Clayton Hodges drove in Tyrell Brewer to give JU an early 3-0 lead.

The Eagles responded quickly in the bottom of the first inning with two runs of their own on a two-RBI Eagle single.

The Dolphins' bats remained hungry Cade Hentz and Bastian both reached base with a single each. With two out and two on in the top of the second inning, Tyrell Brewer scored with runners on, scoring Bastian and Hentz to extend their lead to three, 5-2.

After a scoreless third and final inning by both teams, the 'Phins then added another run Jos Steidl Hodges scored on a sacrifice fly.

The momentum of the ballgame started to shift in the fifth and the Eagles took full advantage. After the Eagles scored a point to cut the deficit to three, Peyton Prescott came in to relieve Barquin. FGCU finished with four points total in the fifth, bringing the score back to six points apiece.

The next inning Tyrell Brewer added his third RBI of the day after driving Will Gale to take the lead back 7-6 for Jacksonville in the top of the sixth inning.

FGCU got the lead back in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run homer that gave the Eagle an 8-7 lead heading into the eighth.

Both teams posted a zero in the frame, moving the match to the top of second place, where the 'Phins would have another chance to try to tie the game or take the lead late. After two quick outs, JU was down to their final out Jos Steidl kept hope alive by hitting a single to right. Blake Edmonds came into a difficult situation in the pitch hit, but also delivered a single that moved Steidl to third base. Freshman Westmoreland had a chance to extend the game or take the lead in the ninth and scored with an RBI single to right, which Steidl scored to tie things up again. 8-8.

The ninth inning got off to a great start for the Eagles, but spelled trouble for the 'Phins. After the Eagles added another runner on base, JU made a call to the bullpen. Issac Williams came out of the 'pen to try to close things out so the 'Phins could send it to extras. He got off to a great start, getting a 6-4 groundout and a punchout to start his outing. The 'Phins intentionally walked an eagle to load the base, creating an opportunity to strike out a force on any base. Unfortunately, the FGCU hitter went 3-1, and after a high fastball that reached the top of the zone, the home plate umpire singled and the dramatic game ended with a walk. Peyton Prescott got the loss; he is now 4-5 in his freshman season.

1. Jaden Bastiaan , Tyrell Brewer And Clayton Hodges all had multi-hit games, with Bastain having three, including a home run, his fourth of the season. Brewer recorded a double and triple.

2. Five different dolphins recorded an RBI today; Brewer (3), Bastian (2), Hodges (1), Steidl (1) and Westmoreland (1).

3. The Dolphins recorded a season-high nine stolen bases that day.

Jacksonville will travel to Tallahassee to take on Florida State in a midweek battle on Tuesday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:00 PM.