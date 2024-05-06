Iga Swiatek makes brutal comments on women's tennis after rival's controversial statement | Tennis | Sport





Swiatek was in tears as she captured the Madrid Open title for the first time in her career, and she did so in dramatic fashion. The 22-year-old saved three match points in a quality final, with both women giving their all for more than three hours. Many called it the best match of the year after Swiatek got the job done in a nail-biting final set tiebreak. And the four-time Grand Slam champion was well aware she had just been part of something special as she made a cheeky comment to those who thought women's tennis was inferior to men's tennis. Well, who's going to say women's tennis is boring, right? she said during an on-court interview with Spanish TV, laughing. Swiatek later elaborated on her comment, explaining that there were many fans who could benefit from the women.

Well, I think, you know, if we had to play against a guy, obviously we would lose. That's not what it's about, the Pole explained. It's about how two players, you know, compete against each other. So I think we can play great matches. You know, I'm number 1, but I see these girls in the top 10, we can play such intense battles. I think it's all about the emotions it brings out in people, and I think it's not that you should compare the level of tennis, but you should compare what it gives you when you watch it. I think people can get a lot out of watching women's tennis, and it can be interesting and emotional. There has been debate about the women versus the men in Madrid for two weeks, when Sabalenka caused a stir when she said she didn't like watching the WTA. Ahead of the tournament, the two-time Australian Open champion said: I don't watch their (her rivals) matches.

I feel like I've played against them enough and that if I face one of them again, my coach will show me footage of their matches to analyze and prepare me. I'm not someone who watches too much tennis. I prefer watching men's tennis over women's tennis. I feel like there's more strategy and it's more interesting to watch. However, she later clarified that she had not tried to discredit women's tennis. When asked if her statement could harm the game, Sabalenka replied: I didn't want to harm women's tennis, no. Listen, I mean, we're doing our best and, great, there's a lot of great competitions.

I don't like to watch it, just because I play against all of them, and I just want to change the image, and because I watch a lot of women's tennis before I go to the match, I watch my opponents, I watch a lot of women's tennis. It's not like I don't like it, you know, like I'm trying to offend what I'm doing, you know. I was just trying to say that because I play there and it's too much for me, I'm just trying to watch men's tennis. For me it's more fun, you know, than watching my likely future opponents in the tournament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/sport/tennis/1895898/Iga-Swiatek-Aryna-Sablenka-Madrid-Open-womens-tennis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos