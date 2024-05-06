Live blog: Yorkshire v Glamorgan, Vitality CC, day four

Match Center

4:56 pm – Now that there is some rain in the air, the covers are coming on. That is it. Match draw. Yorkshire will take 16 points from this draw, just like last week.

4:30 PM – Unfortunately, there is no change in the scene here.

4:19 pm – We're gone because of the lightning – and the thunder follows. Glamorgan 372-7 with a lead of 74.

4:11pm – WICKET! Harris trapped lbw by Lyth, 3. 370-7, a Glamorgan lead of 72. North East still there on 141.

There's still plenty of time left. I don't want to be a spoiler here though, but the spotlights are on and the lighting isn't perfect.

4:07 pm – The Yorkshire women lost their Roses battle against Lancashire at Castleford today, a 22-run defeat in a 50-over clash that saw them chase 112 in pursuit of 135. They have won one and lost one so far in the County Cup this season.

4:02 pm – The evening session has started, and Glamorganare 363-6 with a lead of 65. Bess bowling. In theory there should be about 32 overs left.

3.40pm – Tea.WICKET! Lyth collects Bevan lbw with the last ball of the session. 362-6, a Glamorgan lead of 64. Yorkshire still have everything to do in the final session to claim victory. Glamorgan led on 64. Northeast 136. Root also struck twice in the afternoon.

3.15 pm – We have 25 minutes for tea. Glamorgan are 345-5 with a lead of 47. Northeast 127 and Bevan 5. Bess and Moriarty in a row.

2:47 PM – WICKET! Cooke plays through to Root, 8. It is now 329-5, a Glamorgan lead of 31. The door is ajar again. Northeast remains at 117.

2:33 PM – Glamorgan are 312-4, ahead by 14. Northeast 106 and Cooke 2. We have at least 44 overs left in the day. We'll have time for more, given the speed at which Yorkshire have bowled with the spinners, but it's hard to know how much more.

2:02 p.m – Northeast reaches his century off 226 balls using 12x4s. 304-4.

1:59 PM – WICKET! Ingram was caught by Masood who kicked back from mid on to Root for a fine 113. Glamorgan 303-4 in the 94th over, a lead of 5. We have just over 56 overs left but we will get more in as Yorkshire that has rattled by turning. End of a 210 partnership with Northeast, which is 99.

1:50 PM – Glamorgan 298-3 in the 97th over and now level. Ingram 112 and Northeast 95. They have shared an unbroken 205.

1:44 pm – Lyth shares the bowling duties in the early afternoon. Glamorgan 284-3.

1:41 PM – The game resumes after lunch. Glamorgan 277-3, trailing by 21. Ingram 103 and Northeast 84. Root with the ball.

1:01 PM – Lunch. Certainly not the session Yorkshire was hoping for. Ingram and Northeast continued to bat uninterruptedly, bringing the score to 277-3 after 94 overs. They shared 184 for the fourth wicket and reached 103 and 84 respectively. A few oohs and aahs, but no chance of anything meaningful. Glamorgan course with only 21 now.

12.58 pm – Ingram reached an impressive century off 202 balls using 18x4s. Glamorgan 273-3, trailing by 25.

12.35 pm – Ingram has just hit Revis three fours in a row to end the 87th over. Glamorgan is 248-3, trailing by 50. Northeast 78 and Ingram 84. They have shared 155 unbroken. Yorkshire needs a wicket.

12.19 pm – Glamorgan 232-3 in the 84th, bowled by Revis. Fisher is not on the field and did not warm up this morning.

12.05 pm – Coad has taken the new ball. Glamorgan 215-3, trailing by 83. There are at least 76 overs left in the day, but we should get more given the speed at which Yorkshire have bowled this morning.

11.52 am – Carrot on offense in Bess' place. Glamorgan 208-3.

11:37 am – Glamorgan's deficit is now down to 100. Northeast 57 and Ingram 59. They are 198-3. Bess and Moriarty continue.

11.27 am – Northeast and Ingram have reached fifty, off 140 and 121 balls respectively. Glamorgan182-3 after 69 overs. They are down 116.

11:03 am – Bess starts with a girl. Glamorgan 171-3 after 61 overs. Moriarty now to Ingram. Nineteen overs to the new ball.

10.59 am – Play about to get started. Bess to the northeast.

9.25 am – It was hazy sunshine about an hour ago when we posted this blog. Now it's absolutely delicious. Ottis Gibson is even present in a t-shirt and shorts. Whatever is next! He's about to hit the nets with his dog stick thrower.

8.20 am – Good morning from Headingley, where it's blue skies and the final day of our Vitality County Championship match against Glamorgan begins.

Let's hope the mood matches the weather tonight, or hopefully sooner if all goes well.

Glamorgan will start the day at 171-3 in their second innings, 127 runs behind. They themselves have high hopes for a draw. But they still have a lot to do for that.

Yorkshire will have a new ball available in twenty overs, which should be an important factor.

The hosts had to work hard for their wickets yesterday afternoon and evening. But if they can take out Sam Northeast and/or Colin Ingram quickly this morning — they start at 46 and 43, respectively — it could happen quickly.

Earlier yesterday, Fin Bean completed 173 and Joe Root 156, both fantastic knocks, while Harry Brook and Jonny Tattersall added half-centuries.

It was Tattersall who we spoke to last night to get his thoughts on the day. You can read that and the match report via the links below.

Match report

Finnish Bean

Tattersall also provided an update on Matthew Fisher after the fast bowler went over his left ankle at the boundary rope yesterday afternoon in an attempt to stop a ball. He was unsure of the exact nature of the problem, but said the plan was to assess him last night and this morning. Fisher is unlikely to bowl today, and Tattersall has rightly pointed out that the coming week may have come at a good time for Fisher.

The women from Yorkshire are also in action today. They will be looking to make it two wins from two at the start of the season when they take on Lancashire in a 50-over match at Castleford.

The live stream for day four is available via the Match Center tab at the top of the page. Enjoy the day, which is ready for a quick start at 11 a.m.