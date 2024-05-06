Women's lacrosse storms past UAlbany to win the crown

Next game: at Yale University 10-05-2024 | 1 o'clock in the afternoon ESPN+ Be able to. 10 (Fri) / 1 p.m bee Yale University History

ALBANY, N.Y. Binghamton women's lacrosse (12-6) made history with a sparkling 12-11 victory over top-seeded UAlbany in the America East championship game shown Sunday morning on ESPNU at rain-soaked John Fallon Field. With the win, Binghamton's first-ever over their old SUNY rivals, the Bearcats capture their first conference title in the program's 23-year history. Binghamton will now carry the America East flag during the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The 29-team NCAA Selection Show will be announced tonight at 9 p.m. on ESPN2. The Binghamton team will gather in the Baseball Stadium VIP lounge to watch and local fans and supporters are invited to join the team.

In a rematch of last year's championship, in which UAlbany prevailed 14-13, Binghamton turned the tide in the second and third quarters. The Bearcats used a 10-1 run over both halves to take the lead and then held off a late charge from a UAlbany team playing in its 13th half.e straight title game. Binghamton kept UA off the board for over twenty minutes, scoring eight straight goals to turn a 7-2 deficit into a 12-8 lead. The Great Danes kept Binghamton fans on the edge of their seats with three straight goals and then the final possession in the final 17 seconds. But the Bearcats' defense smothered a potential scoring opportunity by UAlbany and a junior midfielder Angelina Soft forced a turnover in the final seconds, setting off an epic celebration.

In the decisive third quarter, Binghamton converted a pair of goals each from the senior midfielder Kristen Scheidel and freshman midfielder Emma Bloshmi and the Bearcats held defending champion Great Danes off the board for the entire quarter for the second time all season.

Blloshmi led Binghamton with four goals as a senior midfielder Kristen Scheidel added three goals. Senior midfielder Hayley Weltner was sensational in draws and achieved 12 wins. Weltner secured the most crucial tie with 1:44 left after Albany scored to get within one. Senior attack Madison Murphy scored Binghamton's final goal on a beautiful man-up behind-the-back laser early in the fourth. That goal capped an eight-goal streak for the Bearcats.

Senior goalkeeper Sofia Salgado made nine saves, including two big stops in a span of 2:44 late in the fourth to keep Albany at bay. She was named Most Outstanding Player of the championship. Salgado was joined on the All-Championship team by Scheidel, Weltner, Murphy and senior defenseman Zoe Congdon . Scheidel also received the prestigious Elite 18 Award for her work in the field and in the classroom (3.87 Biological Sciences).

The Bearcats staged a big rally after falling behind 5-0 in the first quarter and 7-2 early in the second quarter. With Weltner controlling the draws, Binghamton scored five of the last six goals of the first half, including three in a span of 50 seconds, to cut their halftime deficit to one, 8–7.

Weltner won nine first-half draws and Binghamton scored four times from those wins. Junior attack Olivia Muscolino counted twice, including a free position goal with 7:18 to go that started Binghamton's rally. The Bearcats then scored twice in the final 18 seconds on a rebound tally by Scheidel and after another win by Weltner, Blloshmi put one in with just 3.7 seconds left, helping BU break through with momentum.

The conference crown was the culmination of a seven-week win streak that Binghamton produced despite adversity. During a 15-13 loss to UAlbany in the team's conference opener on March 16, the Bearcats also lost their first-team center fielder. Abigail Caroll before the season with injury. But Binghamton reeled off five straight wins in America East and then advanced past third-seeded UMBC in Friday's semifinals to reach the championship game for the second straight year. This time it was Binghamton's time.

The win was BU's school-record eighth in a row and program-best 12e Overall…the win snapped a 25-game losing streak for UAlbany, dating back to Binghamton's first season of women's lacrosse in 2002…Binghamton outscored UAlbany 4-0 in the third quarter, extending the team's dominance after the peace continued. For the season, Binghamton has outscored opponents 67-37 in the third quarter … the win and NCAA bid give Binghamton two NCAA tournament teams for the first time in 11 years, with men's tennis playing in the national tournament on Friday. The last time this happened was in 2013 with baseball and men's tennis…women's lacrosse also gives the track and field division its fourth conference champion in 2023-2024 (women's cross country, men's swimming and diving, men's tennis, women's lacrosse) – which ties with the most in the The program's 23-year Division I tenure (also four in 2009-10).