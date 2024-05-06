Sports
Women's lacrosse storms past UAlbany to win the crown
ALBANY, N.Y. Binghamton women's lacrosse (12-6) made history with a sparkling 12-11 victory over top-seeded UAlbany in the America East championship game shown Sunday morning on ESPNU at rain-soaked John Fallon Field. With the win, Binghamton's first-ever over their old SUNY rivals, the Bearcats capture their first conference title in the program's 23-year history. Binghamton will now carry the America East flag during the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
The 29-team NCAA Selection Show will be announced tonight at 9 p.m. on ESPN2. The Binghamton team will gather in the Baseball Stadium VIP lounge to watch and local fans and supporters are invited to join the team.
In a rematch of last year's championship, in which UAlbany prevailed 14-13, Binghamton turned the tide in the second and third quarters. The Bearcats used a 10-1 run over both halves to take the lead and then held off a late charge from a UAlbany team playing in its 13th half.e straight title game. Binghamton kept UA off the board for over twenty minutes, scoring eight straight goals to turn a 7-2 deficit into a 12-8 lead. The Great Danes kept Binghamton fans on the edge of their seats with three straight goals and then the final possession in the final 17 seconds. But the Bearcats' defense smothered a potential scoring opportunity by UAlbany and a junior midfielder Angelina Soft forced a turnover in the final seconds, setting off an epic celebration.
In the decisive third quarter, Binghamton converted a pair of goals each from the senior midfielder Kristen Scheidel and freshman midfielder Emma Bloshmi and the Bearcats held defending champion Great Danes off the board for the entire quarter for the second time all season.
Blloshmi led Binghamton with four goals as a senior midfielder Kristen Scheidel added three goals. Senior midfielder Hayley Weltner was sensational in draws and achieved 12 wins. Weltner secured the most crucial tie with 1:44 left after Albany scored to get within one. Senior attack Madison Murphy scored Binghamton's final goal on a beautiful man-up behind-the-back laser early in the fourth. That goal capped an eight-goal streak for the Bearcats.
Senior goalkeeper Sofia Salgado made nine saves, including two big stops in a span of 2:44 late in the fourth to keep Albany at bay. She was named Most Outstanding Player of the championship. Salgado was joined on the All-Championship team by Scheidel, Weltner, Murphy and senior defenseman Zoe Congdon. Scheidel also received the prestigious Elite 18 Award for her work in the field and in the classroom (3.87 Biological Sciences).
The Bearcats staged a big rally after falling behind 5-0 in the first quarter and 7-2 early in the second quarter. With Weltner controlling the draws, Binghamton scored five of the last six goals of the first half, including three in a span of 50 seconds, to cut their halftime deficit to one, 8–7.
Weltner won nine first-half draws and Binghamton scored four times from those wins. Junior attack Olivia Muscolino counted twice, including a free position goal with 7:18 to go that started Binghamton's rally. The Bearcats then scored twice in the final 18 seconds on a rebound tally by Scheidel and after another win by Weltner, Blloshmi put one in with just 3.7 seconds left, helping BU break through with momentum.
The conference crown was the culmination of a seven-week win streak that Binghamton produced despite adversity. During a 15-13 loss to UAlbany in the team's conference opener on March 16, the Bearcats also lost their first-team center fielder. Abigail Caroll before the season with injury. But Binghamton reeled off five straight wins in America East and then advanced past third-seeded UMBC in Friday's semifinals to reach the championship game for the second straight year. This time it was Binghamton's time.
COMMENTS
The win was BU's school-record eighth in a row and program-best 12e Overall…the win snapped a 25-game losing streak for UAlbany, dating back to Binghamton's first season of women's lacrosse in 2002…Binghamton outscored UAlbany 4-0 in the third quarter, extending the team's dominance after the peace continued. For the season, Binghamton has outscored opponents 67-37 in the third quarter … the win and NCAA bid give Binghamton two NCAA tournament teams for the first time in 11 years, with men's tennis playing in the national tournament on Friday. The last time this happened was in 2013 with baseball and men's tennis…women's lacrosse also gives the track and field division its fourth conference champion in 2023-2024 (women's cross country, men's swimming and diving, men's tennis, women's lacrosse) – which ties with the most in the The program's 23-year Division I tenure (also four in 2009-10).
|
Sources
2/ https://bubearcats.com/news/2024/5/5/womens-lacrosse-womens-lacrosse-storms-past-ualbany-12-11-to-win-crown.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Women's lacrosse storms past UAlbany to win the crown
- “I liked seeing myself dance…”: while Prime Minister Modi approves the humor of the poll, the BJP attacks Mamata
- Netflix's 'Heeramandi' and the death of the Bollywood heroine
- Statement by Secretary Antony J. Blinken – Polish National Day
- Google Pixel 8a leaks online: powerful battery, enhanced camera, new color options expected
- HECS-HELP $3bn budget relief welcomed but debtors hope for further action
- How did we end up with a rematch between Biden and Trump again?
- The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. and Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses to Contact the Firm
- Manika Batra upsets World No. 2 Wang Manyu in Saudi Smash
- Stock market today: Wall Street up to add to last week's gains
- The godfather of AI enters the startup game
- Israel bans Al Jazeera: what does it mean and what will happen next? | Israel's War on Gaza News