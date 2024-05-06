Texas Longhorns Post Spring Football Depth Chart Prediction: Defense





The Texas Longhorns enter 2024 with one of the best rosters from top to bottom in all of college football. However, there are still a lot of questions surrounding the team thanks to multiple losses to the NFL and the transfer portal this offseason, as well as a handful of up-and-coming talents who should push for playing time immediately. So with that in mind, who exactly will take the field when the Horns open against Colorado State on August 31? After projecting what the post-spring offensive depth chart could look like heading into summer and fall camp, it's now time for Longhorns Country to look at the defensive side of the ball:

April 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA: Offensive lineman Cameron Williams (56) of the Texas White team takes Sara Diggins/USA Today Sports via Edge JACK 1. Barry Sorrell, Sr. OR Ethan Burke, Jr.

2. Judge Finkley, Jr.

3. Colton Vasek, RS-Fr. BUCK 1. Trey Moore, Jr.

2. Colin Simmons, Fr.

3. Zina Umeozulu, Fr. The Longhorns return their top two pass rushers in Barryn Sorrell and Ethan Burke, and also added top transfer portal prospect Trey Moore, as well as five-star freshman Collin Simmons. Not to mention Judge Finkley needs to make an impact and redshirt freshman Colton Vasek is making a serious effort to get playing time. Overall, the Horns are deep here and should have one of the best units in the SEC.

October 21, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Vernon Broughton (45) and Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Internal defense line Defensive tackle 1. Vernon Broughton, RS-Sr.

2. Jay Bledsoe, RS-So. Defensive tackle 1. Alfred Collins, RS-Sr.

2. Sydir Mitchell, RS-Fr. OR Alex January, Fr. Tackle your nose 1. Bill Norton, Sr.

2. Tiaoalii Savea, Sr.

3. Aaron Bryant, RS-So. This may be the biggest area of ​​concern for the Horns, who lost both T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy to the NFL last spring, as well as Trill Carter to the portal. Alfred Collins and Vernon Broughton will now be in the spotlight as the Horns' new defensive tackle plays out. Meanwhile, the addition of Bill Norton was huge for the Longhorns, and he should be able to help in multiple spots, while Tiaoalii Savea should help fill the nose role. Aaron Bryant and Alex January also seem to be quick risers here.

Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. of Texas Longhorns (0) celebrates a sack during the game against Alabama at Aaron E. Martinez/American statesman / Linebacker MIKE Linebacker 1. Anthony Hill, that is.

2. Lion's Ashes, like this. WILL Linebacker 1. David Gbenda, Sr.

2. Derion Gullette, RS-Fr. SAM Linebacker 1. Morice Blackwell, Sr.

2. Tausili Akana, RS-Fr.

3. TyAnthony Smith, Fr. The Longhorns lost some depth at the linebacker position with the departures of Kendrick Blackshire and S'Maje Burrell. That said, it's still a talented group led by Anthony Hill and David Gbenda. Also expect Liona Lefau to make some noise. Derion Gullette and Tausili Akana could crack the rotation, and perhaps should do so based on depth. Don't be surprised if Texas adds a transfer here.

Texas Longhorns defenseman Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates a defensive stop during the Big 12 Aaron E. Martinez/American statesman / Cornerback Field Corner 1. Gavin Holmes, Sr. OR Jay'Vion Cole, Jr.

2. Wardell Mack, Fr. Boundary corner 1. So, Malik Muhammad.

2. Kobe Black, Fr.

3. Warren Roberson., RS-Fr. STAR 1. Jahdae Barron, Sr.

2.Jaylon Guilbeau, Jr. The departure of Terrance Brooks hurts, but Texas rebounded nicely with the addition of transfer Jay'Vion Cole, who will compete with Gavin Holmes for the starting outfield corner spot. Meanwhile, Malik Muhammad appears to be one of the best young corners in the SEC, and Jahdae Barron might be the defense's best player at his nickel (STAR) spot. Barron will also move around the secondary, giving Jaylon Guilbeau a lot of snaps as well.

November 11, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver JP Richardson (7) and Texas Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Safety Border security 1. Derrick Williams Jr., Sun.

2. Xavier Filsaime, Fr.

3. Jordan Johnson-Rubell, Fr. Safety on the field 1. Andrew Mukuba, Sr.;

2. Michael Taaffe, Jr.

3. Jelani McDonald, Sun. Safety was an issue for the Horns last season, but with the addition of Andrew Mukuba through the portal and another year under Derek Williams Jr.'s belt, the Horns should have a formidable duo at the back. Mixing Michael Taffe and the talent of freshman Xavier Filsaime will also go a long way, while Jelani McDonald could push for some snaps as well.

