Manika Batra stuns World No. 2 from China to enter Saudi Smash Pre-Quarter





Indian table tennis star Manika Batra shocked world number 2 Wang Manyu of China by securing the biggest win of her career in singles and advancing to the pre-quarterfinals of the Saudi Smash on Monday. Manika, ranked 39th, defeated the second-seeded Chinese 6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10 in just 37 minutes. Although Manika lost the opening match against the Tokyo Olympic team gold medalist and 2021 world champion, she fought back well to win the next two matches quickly. The 25-year-old from China kept herself in the match until Manika, without giving her another chance, claimed the final two points to seal a famous win. The unseeded Manika, who was responsible for Romania's Andreea Dragoman on Sunday, will clash with 14th seed Nina Mittelham of Germany in the round of 16 on Tuesday. The 28-year-old from India lost 0-4 to Wang Manyu at the World Cup last month. Although Manika has defeated top 10 players in the past, the victory over Wang Manyu takes the cake. “It is the greatest achievement of my singles career. I'm really happy that I won against her. I worked hard during my training with my coach Aman Balgu and my trainers. “You have to keep working hard (to achieve something like this). Thank you all for believing in me. I will keep this fighting spirit for my next match,” she said after the match. In the mixed doubles, Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade surprised fifth-seeded Spain's Alvaro Robles and Maria Xiao 3-2 (11-5, 5-11, 3-11, 11-7,11-7) to storm into the match . quarter-finals. In the preliminary phase, the Indian duo defeated the Chilean duo Nicolas Burgos and Paulina Vega 3-2 (11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 4-11, 11-5). Asian Games bronze medalists Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee capped off a successful day in Jeddah as the pair defeated Mariam and Marwa Alhodaby 3-0 (11-7, 1-3, 11-4) to win the pre- entered quarters. Asian Games bronze medalists Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee capped a successful day in Jeddah as the pair defeated Mariam and Marwa Alhodaby 3-0 (11-7, 1-3, 11-4) to enter the pre-quarters . However, Sreeja Akula, who defeated Manika in the world rankings to occupy the No. 38 position, lost 7-11, 11-3, 11-9, 12-14 to Jieni Saho after leading the Portuguese in two matches. Earlier, other Indians went down with good fights in singles including A. Sharath Kamal, Archana Kamath, Manav Thakkar and Sutirtha Mukherjee. Sharath, who met Nigeria's Aruna Qadri in the round of 64, lost with a 2-0 lead after a courageous performance. Qadri defeated Sharath 8-11, 11-13, 11-8, 11-5, 13-11. Topics mentioned in this article Manika Batra

