Running Back Target James Simon Popular elsewhere, SEC schedule





The LSU football staff continues its pursuit of Shreveport (La.) Calvary Baptist Academy signing James Simon as his recruiting process takes off this spring. Simon, a four-star prospect in the 2025 cycle, has made numerous trips around the country in recent months, looking to reveal a promise sooner or later. From LSU to Texas to Notre Dame, the coveted running back has been spoiled by blue chip programs, but after a recent recruiting visit, Simon could be popular elsewhere. It looks like a new team is taking the lead in Simon's recruitment: The Texas Longhorns. After speaking with those familiar with Simon's recruiting process, four programs are taking the lead: LSU, Alabama, Texas and Notre Dame. Now the new predictions are coming true that Simon will end up in Texas under the guidance of Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns staff. We've recently seen recruiting experts among both 247Sports and On3 flip their crystal ball predictions on the Longhorns as Texas continues to gain momentum in its recruiting process. Simon has visited Austin several times, with his most recent trip being the most notable, but there remains time for LSU to make up some ground. It's important to point out the damage that Tigers running backs coach Frank Wilson has done on the recruiting trail lately. LSU got a four-star Top 150 commitment back Caden Durham last fall before putting pen to paper during the Early Signing Period in December. Now the coveted recruit will suit up for the Tigers this summer. Looking ahead, Wilson and Co. already a number of commitments for the 2025 cycle: Haarlem Berrythe number 1 in America, and JT Lindseythe No. 5 prospect in Louisiana. With both Berry and Lindsey on board in the class of 2025, LSU has commitments from two of the best running backs in the country, but it won't stop them from pursuing Simon. Yes, LSU has their running back room of the future in Durham, Berry and Lindsey, not to mention current youngsters Kaleb Jackson and Trey Holly. but Wilson could gain three back in the 2025 cycle if push comes to shove. LSU will continue its pursuit of Simon until December during the early signing period when he puts pen to paper. Although it is still a not recorded According to both recruiting services On3 and 247Sports, all signs continue to point to the Texas Longhorns beating out several programs and delivering on his promise sooner rather than later. LSU Country will provide the latest on Simon's recruiting process as he navigates a commitment timeline. Other LSU news: LSU WBB: National champion guard Kateri Poole announces transfer destination Popular LSU transfer cornerback Jeremiah Hughes makes a few official visits Join the community: Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.

